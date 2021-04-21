Singer Judy Collins is 82. Actor Stephen Macht is 79. Singer Rita Coolidge is 76. Pop singer Nick Fortuna (The Buckinghams) is 75. Actor-director Douglas Barr is 72. Actor Dann Florek is 70. Singer-songwriter Ray Parker Jr. is 67. Actor Byron Stewart is 65. Hall of Fame jockey Steve Cauthen is 61. Actor Maia Morgenstern is 59. Actor Scott Coffey is 57. Country singer Wayne Hancock is 56. Actor Charlie Schlatter is 55. Country singer Tim McGraw is 54. Rock musician Johnny Colt is 53. Rock musician D’Arcy Wretzky is 53. Movie director Wes Anderson is 52. Actor Julie Benz is 49. Actor Bailey Chase is 49. Country singer Cory Morrow is 49. Gospel/rhythm-and-blues singer Tina Campbell (Mary Mary) is 47. Actor Darius McCrary is 45. Actor Jamie Dornan is 39. Actor Kerry Bishe is 37. TV personality Abby Huntsman is 35. Actor Lizzy Greene is 18.
Tags
Recommended for you
Chance of Rain: 1%
Sunrise: 06:28:20 AM
Sunset: 07:57:56 PM
Humidity: 13%
Wind: WNW @ 12mph
UV Index: 7 High
Wednesday Night
Considerable cloudiness. Low around 40F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 19%
Sunrise: 06:26:58 AM
Sunset: 07:58:53 PM
Humidity: 39%
Wind: W @ 11mph
UV Index: 6 High
Thursday Night
Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. Low 37F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 15%
Sunrise: 06:25:37 AM
Sunset: 07:59:51 PM
Humidity: 36%
Wind: WSW @ 13mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Friday Night
Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 38F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 06:24:17 AM
Sunset: 08:00:48 PM
Humidity: 21%
Wind: S @ 17mph
UV Index: 7 High
Saturday Night
Considerable cloudiness. Low around 50F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of Rain: 1%
Sunrise: 06:22:57 AM
Sunset: 08:01:45 PM
Humidity: 17%
Wind: SSW @ 22mph
UV Index: 7 High
Sunday Night
Cloudy skies. Low 51F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Chance of Rain: 24%
Sunrise: 06:21:40 AM
Sunset: 08:02:43 PM
Humidity: 22%
Wind: SSW @ 18mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Monday Night
Cloudy. Low 43F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of Rain: 24%
Sunrise: 06:20:23 AM
Sunset: 08:03:40 PM
Humidity: 42%
Wind: W @ 12mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Tuesday Night
A few clouds from time to time. Low 36F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.