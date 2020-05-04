Author Barbara Taylor Bradford is 87. Rhythm-and-blues singer Henry Fambrough (The Spinners) is 82. Actor David Clennon is 77. Writer-producer-director Jim Abrahams is 76. Singer Donovan is 74. Singer-songwriter Graham Gouldman (10cc) is 74. Singer Dave Mason is 74. Actor Mike Hagerty is 66. Sports anchor Chris Berman is 65. Actor Bruce Penhall is 63. Former Sen. Rick Santorum, R-Pa., is 62. Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith, R-Miss., is 61. Actress Victoria Rowell is 61. Rock singer Bono (BAH'-noh) (U2) is 60. Former Sen. Dean Heller, R-Nev., is 60. Rock musician Danny Carey (Tool) is 59. Actor Darryl M. Bell is 57. Playwright Suzan-Lori Parks is 57. Model Linda Evangelista is 55. Rapper Young MC is 53. Actor Erik Palladino is 52. Rock singer Richard Patrick (Filter) is 52. Actor Lenny Venito is 51. Actor Dallas Roberts is 50. Actress Leslie Stefanson is 49. Actor-singer Todd Lowe is 48. Country musician David Wallace (Cole Deggs and the Lonesome) is 48. Actress Andrea Anders is 45. Race car driver Helio Castroneves is 45. Rock musician Jesse Vest is 43. Actor Kenan Thompson is 42. Rhythm-and-blues singer Jason Dalyrimple (Soul For Real) is 40. Rock musician Joey Zehr (The Click Five) is 37. Singer Ashley Poole (Dream) is 35. Actress Odette Annable is 35. Actress Lindsey Shaw is 31. Actress Lauren Potter is 30. Olympic gold medal swimmer Missy Franklin is 25.
Tags
Recommended for you
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 06:11:31 AM
Sunset: 08:10:32 PM
Humidity: 31%
Wind: ENE @ 7mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Monday Night
Mostly clear. Low 41F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 06:10:24 AM
Sunset: 08:11:29 PM
Humidity: 16%
Wind: NNE @ 10mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Tuesday Night
Clear skies. Low 46F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 06:09:18 AM
Sunset: 08:12:26 PM
Humidity: 13%
Wind: SSW @ 15mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Wednesday Night
Clear skies. Low 49F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 06:08:14 AM
Sunset: 08:13:23 PM
Humidity: 16%
Wind: NNW @ 13mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Thursday Night
Clear. Low around 40F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 06:07:12 AM
Sunset: 08:14:20 PM
Humidity: 18%
Wind: N @ 12mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Friday Night
Clear. Low 43F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 06:06:11 AM
Sunset: 08:15:16 PM
Humidity: 17%
Wind: NNE @ 10mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Saturday Night
A mostly clear sky. Low 46F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 10%
Sunrise: 06:05:11 AM
Sunset: 08:16:12 PM
Humidity: 17%
Wind: W @ 12mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Sunday Night
Mostly cloudy skies. Low 54F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.