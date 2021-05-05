Comedian Mort Sahl is 94. Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan is 88. Jazz keyboardist Carla Bley is 85. Rock singer Eric Burdon (The Animals; War) is 80. Actor Pam Ferris is 73. Former White House chief of staff John F. Kelly is 71. Actor Shohreh Aghdashloo (SHOH’-reh ahg-DAHSH’-loo) is 69. Actor Frances Fisher is 69. Sports columnist Mike Lupica is 69. Actor Boyd Gaines is 68. Actor Martha Quinn is 62. Actor Tim Blake Nelson is 57. Actor Jeffrey Donovan is 53. Actor Nicky Katt is 51. Actor Coby Bell is 46. Cellist Perttu Kivilaakso (PER’-tuh KEE’-wee-lahk-soh) is 43. Actor Austin O’Brien is 40. Actor-singer Jonathan Jackson is 39. Rapper Ace Hood is 33. Latin singer Prince Royce is 32. Actor Annabelle Attanasio (TV: “Bull”) is 28. Musician Howard Lawrence (Disclosure) is 27.
Tags
Recommended for you
Chance of Rain: 1%
Sunrise: 06:10:36 AM
Sunset: 08:11:15 PM
Humidity: 37%
Wind: E @ 8mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Wednesday Night
Mainly clear. Low 44F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 06:09:31 AM
Sunset: 08:12:12 PM
Humidity: 17%
Wind: SSE @ 9mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Thursday Night
Mostly clear. Low 53F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 4%
Sunrise: 06:08:26 AM
Sunset: 08:13:08 PM
Humidity: 14%
Wind: SSW @ 16mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Friday Night
Partly cloudy skies. Low 54F. SSW winds shifting to E at 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of Rain: 18%
Sunrise: 06:07:23 AM
Sunset: 08:14:05 PM
Humidity: 26%
Wind: NW @ 15mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy skies. Low 42F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 5%
Sunrise: 06:06:22 AM
Sunset: 08:15:01 PM
Humidity: 24%
Wind: W @ 12mph
UV Index: 7 High
Sunday Night
Cloudy skies. Low near 45F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 23%
Sunrise: 06:05:22 AM
Sunset: 08:15:58 PM
Humidity: 36%
Wind: WSW @ 12mph
UV Index: 7 High
Monday Night
Partly cloudy. Low near 40F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 24%
Sunrise: 06:04:23 AM
Sunset: 08:16:54 PM
Humidity: 35%
Wind: NNW @ 8mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Tuesday Night
Mainly clear. Low 41F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.