Actor Buck Taylor is 83. Actor Harvey Keitel is 82. Author Charles Baxter is 74. Actor Zoe Wanamaker is 73. Actor Franklyn Ajaye is 72. Singer Stevie Wonder is 71. Former Ohio Gov. John Kasich (KAY’-sihk) is 69. Actor Leslie Winston is 65. Producer-writer Alan Ball is 64. Basketball Hall of Famer Dennis Rodman is 60. “Late Show” host Stephen Colbert (kohl-BEHR’) is 57. Rock musician John Richardson (The Gin Blossoms) is 57. Actor Tom Verica is 57. Singer Darius Rucker (Hootie and the Blowfish) is 55. Actor Susan Floyd is 53. Actor Brian Geraghty is 46. Actor Samantha Morton is 44. Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., is 44. Former NBA player Mike Bibby is 43. Rock musician Mickey Madden (Maroon 5) is 42. Actor Iwan Rheon is 36. Actor-writer-director Lena Dunham is 35. Actor Robert Pattinson is 35. Actor Candice Accola King is 34. Actor Hunter Parrish is 34. Folk-rock musician Wylie Gelber (Dawes) is 33. NHL defenseman P.K. Subban is 33. Actor Debby Ryan is 28.
Chance of Rain: 1%
Sunrise: 06:10:36 AM
Sunset: 08:11:15 PM
Humidity: 37%
Wind: E @ 8mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Wednesday Night
Mainly clear. Low 44F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 06:09:31 AM
Sunset: 08:12:12 PM
Humidity: 17%
Wind: SSE @ 9mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Thursday Night
Mostly clear. Low 53F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 4%
Sunrise: 06:08:26 AM
Sunset: 08:13:08 PM
Humidity: 14%
Wind: SSW @ 16mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Friday Night
Partly cloudy skies. Low 54F. SSW winds shifting to E at 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of Rain: 18%
Sunrise: 06:07:23 AM
Sunset: 08:14:05 PM
Humidity: 26%
Wind: NW @ 15mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy skies. Low 42F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 5%
Sunrise: 06:06:22 AM
Sunset: 08:15:01 PM
Humidity: 24%
Wind: W @ 12mph
UV Index: 7 High
Sunday Night
Cloudy skies. Low near 45F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 23%
Sunrise: 06:05:22 AM
Sunset: 08:15:58 PM
Humidity: 36%
Wind: WSW @ 12mph
UV Index: 7 High
Monday Night
Partly cloudy. Low near 40F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 24%
Sunrise: 06:04:23 AM
Sunset: 08:16:54 PM
Humidity: 35%
Wind: NNW @ 8mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Tuesday Night
Mainly clear. Low 41F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.