Actor Buck Taylor is 84. Actor Harvey Keitel is 83. Author Charles Baxter is 75. Actor Zoe Wanamaker is 74. Actor Franklyn Ajaye is 73. Singer Stevie Wonder is 72. Former Ohio Gov. John Kasich (KAY’-sihk) is 70. Actor Leslie Winston is 66. Producer-writer Alan Ball is 65. Basketball Hall of Famer Dennis Rodman is 61. “Late Show” host Stephen Colbert (kohl-BEHR’) is 58. Rock musician John Richardson is 58. Actor Tom Verica is 58. Singer Darius Rucker (Hootie and the Blowfish) is 56. Actor Susan Floyd is 54. Actor Brian Geraghty is 47. Actor Samantha Morton is 45. Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., is 45. Former NBA player Mike Bibby is 44. Rock musician Mickey Madden (Maroon 5) is 43. Actor Iwan Rheon is 37. Actor-writer-director Lena Dunham is 36. Actor Robert Pattinson is 36. Actor Candice Accola King is 35. Actor Hunter Parrish is 35. Folk-rock musician Wylie Gelber (Dawes) is 34. NHL defenseman P.K. Subban is 34. Actor Debby Ryan is 29.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 06:14:22 AM
Sunset: 08:08:05 PM
Humidity: 30%
Wind: ESE @ 13 mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Monday Night
A few clouds. Low 51F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 42%
Sunrise: 06:13:12 AM
Sunset: 08:09:03 PM
Humidity: 28%
Wind: WSW @ 19 mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Tuesday Night
Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds late. Low 38F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 15%
Sunrise: 06:12:04 AM
Sunset: 08:10 PM
Humidity: 40%
Wind: NNW @ 10 mph
UV Index: 7 High
Wednesday Night
Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 38F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 3%
Sunrise: 06:10:56 AM
Sunset: 08:10:57 PM
Humidity: 32%
Wind: N @ 9 mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Thursday Night
Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 49F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 06:09:50 AM
Sunset: 08:11:54 PM
Humidity: 18%
Wind: SW @ 15 mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Friday Night
A few clouds. Low 57F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 4%
Sunrise: 06:08:46 AM
Sunset: 08:12:51 PM
Humidity: 15%
Wind: SW @ 22 mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Saturday Night
A few clouds from time to time. Low 47F. NW winds shifting to E at 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of Rain: 24%
Sunrise: 06:07:42 AM
Sunset: 08:13:47 PM
Humidity: 31%
Wind: SW @ 17 mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Sunday Night
A few clouds from time to time. Low 47F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
