Photo-realist artist Richard Estes is 89. Actor Dame Sian Phillips is 88. Former Sen. Byron Dorgan, D-N.D., is 79. Movie producer George Lucas is 77. Guitarist Gene Cornish is 77. Actor Meg Foster is 73. Movie director Robert Zemeckis is 70. Rock singer David Byrne is 69. Actor Tim Roth is 60. Rock singer Ian Astbury (The Cult) is 59. Rock musician C.C. (aka Cecil) DeVille is 59. Actor Danny Huston is 59. Rock musician Mike Inez (Alice In Chains) is 55. Fabrice Morvan (ex-Milli Vanilli) is 55. R&B singer Raphael Saadiq is 55. Actor Cate Blanchett is 52. Singer Danny Wood (New Kids on the Block) is 52. Movie writer-director Sofia Coppola (KOH’-pah-lah) is 50. Former Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen is 49. Actor Gabriel Mann is 49. Singer Natalie Appleton (All Saints) is 48. Singer Shanice is 48. Actor Carla Jimenez is 47. Rock musician Henry Garza (Los Lonely Boys) is 43. Alt-country musician-singer Ketch Secor is 43. Rock singer-musician Dan Auerbach is 42. Rock musician Mike Retondo (Plain White T’s) is 40. Actor Amber Tamblyn is 38. Facebook co-founder Mark Zuckerberg is 37. Actor Lina Esco is 36. NFL player Rob Gronkowski is 32. Actor Miranda Cosgrove is 28.
Chance of Rain: 1%
Sunrise: 06:10:45 AM
Sunset: 08:11:16 PM
Humidity: 31%
Wind: ENE @ 9mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Wednesday Night
Clear skies. Low 44F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 06:09:39 AM
Sunset: 08:12:12 PM
Humidity: 18%
Wind: SE @ 9mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Thursday Night
A mostly clear sky. Low 53F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 4%
Sunrise: 06:08:35 AM
Sunset: 08:13:09 PM
Humidity: 14%
Wind: SSW @ 16mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Friday Night
A few clouds. Low 54F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of Rain: 21%
Sunrise: 06:07:32 AM
Sunset: 08:14:06 PM
Humidity: 27%
Wind: WNW @ 15mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Saturday Night
A few clouds from time to time. Low 43F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 5%
Sunrise: 06:06:30 AM
Sunset: 08:15:02 PM
Humidity: 24%
Wind: W @ 12mph
UV Index: 7 High
Sunday Night
Overcast. Low 46F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 23%
Sunrise: 06:05:30 AM
Sunset: 08:15:58 PM
Humidity: 36%
Wind: WSW @ 12mph
UV Index: 7 High
Monday Night
Partly cloudy. Low near 40F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 24%
Sunrise: 06:04:32 AM
Sunset: 08:16:54 PM
Humidity: 35%
Wind: NNW @ 8mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Tuesday Night
A mostly clear sky. Low 41F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.