Former U.S. Senator and Connecticut Governor Lowell Weicker is 89. Former Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats is 77. Jazz musician Billy Cobham is 76. Actor Danny Trejo is 76. Actor Bill Smitrovich is 73. Actor Pierce Brosnan is 67. Actress Debra Winger is 65. Olympic gold medal gymnast Olga Korbut is 64. Olympic gold medal marathon runner Joan Benoit Samuelson is 62. Actress Mare Winningham is 61. Rock musician Boyd Tinsley (The Dave Matthews Band) is 56. Rock musician Krist Novoselic (noh-voh-SEL'-ik) is 55. Singer Janet Jackson is 54. Country singer Scott Reeves (Blue County) is 54. Actor Brian (BREE'-un) F. O'Byrne is 53. Rhythm-and-blues singer Ralph Tresvant (New Edition) is 52. Actor David Boreanaz is 51. Political correspondent Tucker Carlson is 51. Actress Tracey Gold is 51. International Tennis Hall of Famer Gabriela Sabatini is 50. Country singer Rick Trevino is 49. Musician Simon Katz is 49. TV personality Bill Rancic is 49. Actor Khary Payton is 48. Rapper Special Ed is 48. Actress Tori Spelling is 47. Actor Sean Carrigan is 46. Singer-rapper B. Slade (formerly known as Tonex) is 45. Actress Lynn Collins is 43. Actress Melanie Lynskey is 43. Actor Jim Sturgess is 42. Actor Joseph Morgan is 39. DJ Alex Pall (The Chainsmokers) is 35. Actress Megan Fox is 34. Actor Drew Roy is 34. Actor Jacob Zachar is 34. Actor-comedian Jermaine Fowler is 32. Actor Thomas Brodie-Sangster is 30. Actor Marc John Jefferies is 30. Olympic bronze medal figure skater Ashley Wagner is 29. Actor Miles Heizer is 26.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 06:11:38 AM
Sunset: 08:10:35 PM
Humidity: 30%
Wind: ENE @ 5mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Monday Night
Clear skies. Low 41F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 06:10:31 AM
Sunset: 08:11:32 PM
Humidity: 17%
Wind: NNE @ 10mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Tuesday Night
A mostly clear sky. Low 46F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 06:09:26 AM
Sunset: 08:12:29 PM
Humidity: 13%
Wind: SSW @ 15mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Wednesday Night
Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 48F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 06:08:22 AM
Sunset: 08:13:25 PM
Humidity: 16%
Wind: NNW @ 13mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Thursday Night
Clear skies. Low near 40F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 06:07:19 AM
Sunset: 08:14:22 PM
Humidity: 18%
Wind: N @ 12mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Friday Night
Clear. Low 43F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 06:06:18 AM
Sunset: 08:15:18 PM
Humidity: 17%
Wind: NNE @ 10mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Saturday Night
A mostly clear sky. Low 46F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 10%
Sunrise: 06:05:18 AM
Sunset: 08:16:14 PM
Humidity: 17%
Wind: W @ 12mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Sunday Night
Mostly cloudy. Low 54F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.