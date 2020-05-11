Actor Peter Gerety is 80. Singer Taj Mahal is 78. Rock musician Bill Bruford is 71. Singer-musician George Johnson (The Brothers Johnson) is 67. TV personality Kathleen Sullivan is 67. Boxing Hall of Famer Sugar Ray Leonard is 64. Actor-comedian Bob Saget is 64. Sports announcer Jim Nantz is 61. Producer Simon Fuller (TV: "American Idol") is 60. Singer Enya is 59. Actor-comedian Craig Ferguson is 58. Rock singer-musician Page McConnell is 57. Actor David Eigenberg is 56. Singer-musician Trent Reznor (Nine Inch Nails) is 55. Actress Paige Turco is 55. Rhythm-and-blues musician O'Dell (Mint Condition) is 55. Actor Hill Harper is 54. TV personality/interior designer Thom Filicia is 51. Singer Jordan Knight is 50. Rhythm-and-blues singer Darnell Van Rensalier (Shai) is 50. Actress Sasha Alexander is 47. Rock singer-musician Josh Homme (HAHM'-ee) is 47. Rock singer Andrea Corr (The Corrs) is 46. Actor Sendhil Ramamurthy (SEN'-dul rah-mah-MURTH'-ee) is 46. Actress Rochelle Aytes is 44. Singer Kandi Burruss is 44. Actress Kat Foster is 42. Actress Ayda Field is 41. Actress Ginger Gonzaga is 37. Folk-rock singer/songwriter Passenger is 36. Dancer-choreographer Derek Hough (huhf) is 35. Actor Tahj Mowry is 34. Actress Nikki Reed is 32. Singer Kree Harrison (TV: "American Idol") is 30. Actress Leven Rambin is 30. Actress Samantha Browne-Walters is 29. Actor Justin Martin is 26.
Tags
Recommended for you
Chance of Rain: 30%
Sunrise: 06:04:19 AM
Sunset: 08:17:06 PM
Humidity: 61%
Wind: SE @ 11mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Monday Night
Isolated thunderstorms early, becoming clear after midnight. Low 52F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 06:03:23 AM
Sunset: 08:18:01 PM
Humidity: 25%
Wind: SSW @ 20mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Tuesday Night
Mostly clear. Low 53F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 06:02:27 AM
Sunset: 08:18:57 PM
Humidity: 18%
Wind: SW @ 17mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Wednesday Night
Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 49F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 06:01:34 AM
Sunset: 08:19:51 PM
Humidity: 26%
Wind: SW @ 11mph
UV Index: 7 High
Thursday Night
Partly cloudy skies. Low around 50F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 10%
Sunrise: 06:00:42 AM
Sunset: 08:20:46 PM
Humidity: 27%
Wind: WSW @ 13mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Friday Night
Partly cloudy. Low 49F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 05:59:51 AM
Sunset: 08:21:39 PM
Humidity: 26%
Wind: NNW @ 10mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy skies. Low 52F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 05:59:02 AM
Sunset: 08:22:33 PM
Humidity: 18%
Wind: SSW @ 16mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy skies. Low 56F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.