I believe camping bans are unconstitutional and I think the city should do away with it.

I think the the city should look at developing a managed camp like Delta’s.

I think it disincentivizes efforts to find real solutions to the homeless problem.

I think the ban needs to be coupled with greater efforts to expand shelter space and access to services.

I think it’s unfortunate but necessary. It provides incentive for people to get the help they need.

I think it’s a good thing. Urban camping strains resources and hurts local businesses and tourism.

I’m conflicted. I don’t know what the right answer is.

