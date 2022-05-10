Actor Peter Gerety is 82. Singer Taj Mahal is 80. Rock musician Bill Bruford is 73. TV personality Kathleen Sullivan is 69. Boxing Hall of Famer Sugar Ray Leonard is 66. Sports announcer Jim Nantz is 63. Producer Simon Fuller (TV: “American Idol”) is 62. Singer Enya is 61. Actor-comedian Craig Ferguson is 60. Rock singer-musician Page McConnell is 59. Actor David Eigenberg is 58. Singer-musician Trent Reznor (Nine Inch Nails) is 57. Actor Paige Turco is 57. R&B musician O’Dell (Mint Condition) is 57. Actor Hill Harper is 56. TV personality/interior designer Thom Filicia is 53. Singer Jordan Knight is 52. R&B singer Darnell Van Rensalier (Shai) is 52. U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo is 51. Actor Sasha Alexander is 49. Rock singer-musician Josh Homme (HAHM’-ee) is 49. Rock singer Andrea Corr (The Corrs) is 48. Actor Sendhil Ramamurthy (SEN’-dul rah-mah-MURTH’-ee) is 48. Actor Rochelle Aytes is 46. Singer Kandi Burruss is 46. Actor Kat Foster is 44. Actor Ayda Field is 43. Actor Ginger Gonzaga is 39. Folk-rock singer/songwriter Passenger is 38. Dancer-choreographer Derek Hough (huhf) is 37. Actor Tahj Mowry is 36. Actor Nikki Reed is 34. Singer Kree Harrison (TV: “American Idol”) is 32. Actor Leven Rambin is 32. Actor Samantha Browne-Walters is 31. Actor Justin Martin is 28.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.