TV personality David Hartman is 86. Actor James Fox is 82. Actor Nancy Kwan is 82. Rock singer-composer Pete Townshend (The Who) is 76. Concert pianist David Helfgott is 74. Rock singer-musician Dusty Hill (ZZ Top) is 72. College Football Hall of Famer and former NFL player Archie Manning is 72. Singer-actor Grace Jones is 70. Rock musician Phil Rudd is 67. Actor Steven Ford is 65. Actor Toni Lewis is 61. Rock musician Iain Harvie (Del Amitri) is 59. Actor Polly Walker is 55. Actor Jason Gray-Stanford is 51. Gospel singer Israel Houghton is 50. Rock singer Jenny Berggren (Ace of Base) is 49. Former race car driver Dario Franchitti is 48. TV personality Kim Zolciak Biermann (TV: “Real Housewives of Atlanta”) is 43. Country/rock singer Shooter Jennings is 42. Actor Drew Fuller is 41. Actor-comedian Michael Che (chay) (TV: “Saturday Night Live”) is 38. Christian rock musician Tim McTague (Underoath) is 38. Actor Eric Lloyd is 35. Pop singer Sam Smith is 29. Actor Nolan Lyons is 20.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 06:03:37 AM
Sunset: 08:17:57 PM
Humidity: 14%
Wind: WNW @ 10mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Wednesday Night
Mostly clear. Low around 45F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 1%
Sunrise: 06:02:41 AM
Sunset: 08:18:52 PM
Humidity: 15%
Wind: WSW @ 12mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Thursday Night
A few clouds. Low 52F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 2%
Sunrise: 06:01:47 AM
Sunset: 08:19:47 PM
Humidity: 15%
Wind: SSW @ 13mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Friday Night
A few clouds from time to time. Low 53F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 5%
Sunrise: 06:00:55 AM
Sunset: 08:20:42 PM
Humidity: 14%
Wind: SSW @ 13mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Saturday Night
Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 52F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 17%
Sunrise: 06:00:04 AM
Sunset: 08:21:36 PM
Humidity: 17%
Wind: SSW @ 11mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Sunday Night
A few clouds. Low 51F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 11%
Sunrise: 05:59:14 AM
Sunset: 08:22:29 PM
Humidity: 23%
Wind: SW @ 8mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Monday Night
Partly cloudy skies. Low 49F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 6%
Sunrise: 05:58:27 AM
Sunset: 08:23:23 PM
Humidity: 30%
Wind: SW @ 9mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy skies. Low 52F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.