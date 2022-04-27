Singer Engelbert Humperdinck is 86. Actor-activist Bianca Jagger is 77. Country singer R.C. Bannon is 77. Actor David Suchet (SOO’-shay) is 76. Singer-songwriter Larry Gatlin is 74. Rock singer Lou Gramm (Foreigner) is 72. Actor Christine Baranski is 70. Singer Angela Bofill is 68. Fashion designer Donatella Versace is 67. Actor Brian Tochi is 63. Movie director Stephen Daldry is 62. Actor Elizabeth Berridge is 60. Country singer Ty Herndon is 60. Actor Mitzi Kapture is 60. Commentator Mika Brzezinski is 55. Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb is 54. Rock musician Todd Sucherman (Styx) is 53. Wrestler-turned-actor Dwayne Johnson (AKA The Rock) is 50. Former soccer player David Beckham is 47. Rock singer Jeff Gutt (goot) (Stone Temple Pilots) is 46. Actor Jenna Von Oy is 45. Actor Kumail Nanjiani is 44. Actor Ellie Kemper is 42. Actor Robert Buckley is 41. Actor Gaius (GY’-ehs) Charles is 39. Pop singer Lily Rose Cooper is 37. Olympic gold medal figure skater Sarah Hughes is 37. Actor Thomas McDonell is 36. Actor Kay Panabaker is 32. NBA All-Star Paul George is 32. Princess Charlotte of Cambridge is seven.
Tags
Recommended for you
Online Poll
Most Popular
Articles
- Two arrested in Horizon Drive murder case
- CPW director on leave after complaint of racist comment
- Republicans file lawsuit against GOP challenger to Boebert
- Rifle shooting suspect arrested in Grand Junction
- United Airlines to drop one GJ flight, add AirBus service
- Climber dies near Andy's Loop
- Lopes, made for the world, finds a new home in Grand Junction
- BLM incurring costly cleanup bill after discovery of local pot grows
- Three arrested in heroin bust on I-70
- G Road bridge construction expected to be finished by the end of June
Images
Videos
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 06:20:27 AM
Sunset: 08:03:21 PM
Humidity: 17%
Wind: SE @ 16 mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 49F. SSW winds shifting to ESE at 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of Rain: 4%
Sunrise: 06:19:11 AM
Sunset: 08:04:19 PM
Humidity: 15%
Wind: S @ 18 mph
UV Index: 7 High
Thursday Night
Clear to partly cloudy. Low 48F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of Rain: 4%
Sunrise: 06:17:56 AM
Sunset: 08:05:16 PM
Humidity: 18%
Wind: WNW @ 19 mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Friday Night
A mostly clear sky. Low 36F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 06:16:43 AM
Sunset: 08:06:14 PM
Humidity: 24%
Wind: NNE @ 7 mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy skies. Low 44F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 5%
Sunrise: 06:15:30 AM
Sunset: 08:07:11 PM
Humidity: 16%
Wind: SSW @ 17 mph
UV Index: 6 High
Sunday Night
A few clouds. Low 43F. NW winds shifting to ESE at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 06:14:19 AM
Sunset: 08:08:09 PM
Humidity: 22%
Wind: SW @ 14 mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Monday Night
A few clouds from time to time. Low around 50F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 4%
Sunrise: 06:13:09 AM
Sunset: 08:09:06 PM
Humidity: 18%
Wind: WSW @ 15 mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Tuesday Night
A few clouds from time to time. Low 42F. NW winds shifting to E at 10 to 15 mph.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.