Rhythm-and-blues singer Ron Isley (The Isley Brothers) is 79. Rock musician Hilton Valentine (The Animals) is 77. Musician Bill Champlin is 73. Singer Leo Sayer is 72. Actress Carol Potter is 72. Former Sen. Al Franken, D-Minn., is 69. Actor Mr. T is 68. Music producer Stan Lynch is 65. Actor Judge Reinhold is 63. Actor-director Nick Cassavetes is 61. Actress Lisa Edelstein is 54. Actress Fairuza Balk is 46. Rock singer-musician Mikel Jollett (Airborne Toxic Event) is 46. Rapper Havoc (Mobb Deep) is 46. Rock musician Tony LoGerfo (Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real) is 37. Actor Sunkrish Bala is 36. Actor David Ajala is 34. Actress Ashlie Brillault is 33. Country singer Cody Johnson is 33. Actor Scott Leavenworth is 30. Actress Sarah Ramos is 29.
Chance of Rain: 30%
Sunrise: 06:04:19 AM
Sunset: 08:17:06 PM
Humidity: 61%
Wind: SE @ 11mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Monday Night
Isolated thunderstorms early, becoming clear after midnight. Low 52F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 06:03:23 AM
Sunset: 08:18:01 PM
Humidity: 25%
Wind: SSW @ 20mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Tuesday Night
Mostly clear. Low 53F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 06:02:27 AM
Sunset: 08:18:57 PM
Humidity: 18%
Wind: SW @ 17mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Wednesday Night
Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 49F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 06:01:34 AM
Sunset: 08:19:51 PM
Humidity: 26%
Wind: SW @ 11mph
UV Index: 7 High
Thursday Night
Partly cloudy skies. Low around 50F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 10%
Sunrise: 06:00:42 AM
Sunset: 08:20:46 PM
Humidity: 27%
Wind: WSW @ 13mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Friday Night
Partly cloudy. Low 49F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 05:59:51 AM
Sunset: 08:21:39 PM
Humidity: 26%
Wind: NNW @ 10mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy skies. Low 52F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 05:59:02 AM
Sunset: 08:22:33 PM
Humidity: 18%
Wind: SSW @ 16mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy skies. Low 56F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.