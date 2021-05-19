Actor-comedian-impressionist Stanley Baxter is 95. Jazz musician Archie Shepp is 84. Comedian Tommy Chong is 83. Singer Bob Dylan is 80. Actor Gary Burghoff is 78. Singer Patti LaBelle is 77. Actor Priscilla Presley is 76. Country singer Mike Reid is 74. Actor Jim Broadbent is 72. Actor Alfred Molina is 68. Singer Rosanne Cash is 66. Actor Cliff Parisi is 61. Actor Kristin Scott Thomas is 61. Rock musician Vivian Trimble is 58. Actor John C. Reilly is 56. Actor Dana Ashbrook is 54. Actor Eric Close is 54. Actor Carl Payne is 52. Rock musician Rich Robinson is 52. Former MLB pitcher Bartolo Colon is 48. Actor Dash Mihok is 47. Actor Bryan Greenberg is 43. Actor Owen Benjamin is 41. Actor Billy L. Sullivan is 41. Actor-rapper Jerod Mixon (aka Big Tyme) is 40. Rock musician Cody Hanson (Hinder) is 39. Dancer-choreographer-singer Mark Ballas is 35. Country singer Billy Gilman is 33. Rapper/producer G-Eazy is 32. Actor Brianne Howey is 32. Actor Cayden Boyd is 27.
