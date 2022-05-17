Actor-comedian-impressionist Stanley Baxter is 96. Jazz musician Archie Shepp is 85. Comedian Tommy Chong is 84. Singer Bob Dylan is 81. Actor Gary Burghoff is 79. Singer Patti LaBelle is 78. Actor Priscilla Presley is 77. Country singer Mike Reid is 75. Actor Jim Broadbent is 73. Actor Alfred Molina is 69. Singer Rosanne Cash is 67. Actor Cliff Parisi is 62. Actor Kristin Scott Thomas is 62. Rock musician Vivian Trimble is 59. Actor John C. Reilly is 57. Actor Dana Ashbrook is 55. Actor Eric Close is 55. Actor Carl Payne is 53. Rock musician Rich Robinson is 53. Former MLB pitcher Bartolo Colon is 49. Actor Dash Mihok is 48. Actor Bryan Greenberg is 44. Actor Owen Benjamin is 42. Actor Billy L. Sullivan is 42. Actor-rapper Jerod Mixon (aka Big Tyme) is 41. Rock musician Cody Hanson (Hinder) is 40. Dancer-choreographer-singer Mark Ballas is 36. Country singer Billy Gilman is 34. Rapper/producer G-Eazy is 33. Actor Brianne Howey is 33. Actor Cayden Boyd is 28.
Online Poll
Most Popular
Articles
- D51 board president Haitz criticized over perceived 'anti-LGBTQ' posts
- Old church transformed into tattoo studio
- Victim in Colorado National Monument fall identified
- Music "legend" Bob Dylan set to play at Las Colonias
- Palisade business owners grappling with trolley problem
- Mavs fall to Metro in RMAC final
- Tope Elementary School unearths time capsule, will soon bury new one
- Report detailing federal Indian boarding school program released
- Peters ruling opens up question about Fisher
- Up the creek without answers: Unclear origins of geographic names complicate renaming effort
Images
Videos
Chance of Rain: 4%
Sunrise: 05:59:21 AM
Sunset: 08:22:08 PM
Humidity: 39%
Wind: ENE @ 8 mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy. Low 57F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 05:58:33 AM
Sunset: 08:23:01 PM
Humidity: 23%
Wind: NW @ 11 mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy. Low near 55F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 05:57:46 AM
Sunset: 08:23:54 PM
Humidity: 14%
Wind: WSW @ 25 mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Thursday Night
A few clouds from time to time. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. Low 51F. WNW winds shifting to NE at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Chance of Rain: 12%
Sunrise: 05:57:01 AM
Sunset: 08:24:46 PM
Humidity: 33%
Wind: N @ 12 mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Friday Night
Partly cloudy. Low 41F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 12%
Sunrise: 05:56:18 AM
Sunset: 08:25:37 PM
Humidity: 29%
Wind: N @ 12 mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Saturday Night
A few clouds. Low 43F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 05:55:36 AM
Sunset: 08:26:28 PM
Humidity: 20%
Wind: NW @ 14 mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Sunday Night
Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 49F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 20%
Sunrise: 05:54:56 AM
Sunset: 08:27:18 PM
Humidity: 27%
Wind: NNW @ 11 mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Monday Night
Partly cloudy. Low 49F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.