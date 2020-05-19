Actress Ann Robinson is 91. Former White House news secretary Ron Nessen is 86. Country singer-songwriter Tom T. Hall is 84. Actor Sir Ian McKellen is 81. Country singer Jessi Colter is 77. Actress-singer Leslie Uggams is 77. Movie director and Muppeteer Frank Oz is 76. Actress Karen Valentine is 73. Actress Jacki Weaver is 73. Rock singer Klaus Meine (The Scorpions) is 72. Actress Patti D'Arbanville is 69. Playwright Eve Ensler is 67. Musician Cindy Cashdollar is 65. Actress Connie Sellecca is 65. Rock singer-musician Paul Weller is 62. Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., is 60. Actor-comedian Mike Myers is 57. Actor Matt Borlenghi is 53. Actor Joseph Reitman is 52. Rock musician Glen Drover is 51. Actress Anne Heche (haych) is 51. Actresses Lindsay and Sidney Greenbush (TV: "Little House on the Prairie") are 50. Actor-comedian Jamie Kennedy is 50. Actress Octavia Spencer is 50. Actor Justin Henry is 49. Rapper Daz Dillinger is 47. Actress Molly Sims is 47. Actress Erinn Hayes is 44. Actor Cillian Murphy is 44. Actor Ethan Suplee (soo-PLEE') is 44. Rock musician Todd Whitener is 42. Actor Corbin Allred is 41. Actress-singer Lauren Frost is 35. Actress Ebonee (cq) Noel is 30. Musician Guy Lawrence (Disclosure) is 29. Olympic gold medal gymnast Aly Raisman is 26.
Tags
Recommended for you
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 05:58:10 AM
Sunset: 08:23:21 PM
Humidity: 19%
Wind: SE @ 11mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Monday Night
A clear sky. Low 59F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 05:57:24 AM
Sunset: 08:24:13 PM
Humidity: 12%
Wind: S @ 23mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Tuesday Night
Mostly clear skies. Low 57F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 05:56:40 AM
Sunset: 08:25:05 PM
Humidity: 13%
Wind: SW @ 18mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Wednesday Night
A mostly clear sky. Low 44F. WNW winds shifting to ENE at 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 05:55:58 AM
Sunset: 08:25:56 PM
Humidity: 20%
Wind: W @ 12mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Thursday Night
Clear skies. Low 46F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 05:55:17 AM
Sunset: 08:26:47 PM
Humidity: 13%
Wind: S @ 16mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Friday Night
Partly cloudy. Low 53F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 05:54:38 AM
Sunset: 08:27:36 PM
Humidity: 19%
Wind: WSW @ 15mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Saturday Night
Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. Low 49F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 05:54 AM
Sunset: 08:28:25 PM
Humidity: 22%
Wind: NNW @ 11mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Sunday Night
Mostly clear skies. Low 48F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.