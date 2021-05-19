Actor Ann Robinson is 92. Former White House news secretary Ron Nessen is 87. Country singer-songwriter Tom T. Hall is 85. Actor Sir Ian McKellen is 82. Country singer Jessi Colter is 78. Actor-singer Leslie Uggams is 78. Movie director and Muppeteer Frank Oz is 77. Actor Karen Valentine is 74. Actor Jacki Weaver is 74. Rock singer Klaus Meine (The Scorpions) is 73. Actor Patti D’Arbanville is 70. Playwright Eve Ensler is 68. Musician Cindy Cashdollar is 66. Actor Connie Sellecca is 66. Rock singer-musician Paul Weller is 63. Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., is 61. Actor-comedian Mike Myers is 58. Actor Matt Borlenghi is 54. Actor Joseph Reitman is 53. Rock musician Glen Drover is 52. Actor Anne Heche (haych) is 52. Actors Lindsay and Sidney Greenbush (TV: “Little House on the Prairie”) are 51. Actor-comedian Jamie Kennedy is 51. Actor Octavia Spencer is 51. Actor Justin Henry is 50. Rapper Daz Dillinger is 48. Actor Molly Sims is 48. Actor Erinn Hayes is 45. Actor Cillian Murphy is 45. Actor Ethan Suplee (soo-PLEE’) is 45. Rock musician Todd Whitener is 43. Actor Corbin Allred is 42. Actor-singer Lauren Frost is 36. Actor Ebonee (cq) Noel is 31. Musician Guy Lawrence (Disclosure) is 30. Olympic gold medal gymnast Aly Raisman is 27.
