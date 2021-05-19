Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 05:57 AM Sunset: 08:25:02 PM Humidity: 17% Wind: S @ 23mph UV Index: 9 Very High

Thursday Night

Partly cloudy and windy during the evening. Cloudy with diminishing winds overnight. Low near 60F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.