Actor Ann Robinson is 93. Former White House news secretary Ron Nessen is 88. Actor Sir Ian McKellen is 83. Country singer Jessi Colter is 79. Actor-singer Leslie Uggams is 79. Movie director and Muppeteer Frank Oz is 78. Actor Karen Valentine is 75. Actor Jacki Weaver is 75. Rock singer Klaus Meine (The Scorpions) is 74. Actor Patti D’Arbanville is 71. Playwright Eve Ensler is 69. Musician Cindy Cashdollar is 67. Actor Connie Sellecca is 67. Rock singer-musician Paul Weller is 64. Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., is 62. Actor-comedian Mike Myers is 59. Actor Matt Borlenghi is 55. Actor Joseph Reitman is 54. Rock musician Glen Drover is 53. Actor Anne Heche (haych) is 53. Actors Lindsay and Sidney Greenbush (TV: “Little House on the Prairie”) are 52. Actor-comedian Jamie Kennedy is 52. Actor Octavia Spencer is 52. Actor Justin Henry is 51. Rapper Daz Dillinger is 49. Actor Molly Sims is 49. Actor Erinn Hayes is 46. Actor Cillian Murphy is 46. Actor Ethan Suplee (soo-PLEE’) is 46. Rock musician Todd Whitener is 44. Actor Corbin Allred is 43. Actor-singer Lauren Frost is 37. Actor Ebonee Noel is 32. Musician Guy Lawrence (Disclosure) is 31. Olympic gold medal gymnast Aly Raisman is 28.
Chance of Rain: 15%
Sunrise: 05:59:26 AM
Sunset: 08:22:13 PM
Humidity: 38%
Wind: ENE @ 8 mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Tuesday Night
A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 57F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 05:58:37 AM
Sunset: 08:23:06 PM
Humidity: 22%
Wind: NW @ 11 mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Wednesday Night
A few clouds. Low near 55F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 05:57:51 AM
Sunset: 08:23:59 PM
Humidity: 13%
Wind: WSW @ 24 mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Thursday Night
Partly cloudy skies. Gusty winds early. Low 51F. WNW winds shifting to NE at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Chance of Rain: 12%
Sunrise: 05:57:06 AM
Sunset: 08:24:51 PM
Humidity: 32%
Wind: N @ 12 mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Friday Night
A few clouds. Low 41F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 9%
Sunrise: 05:56:22 AM
Sunset: 08:25:42 PM
Humidity: 27%
Wind: NNW @ 12 mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy. Low 43F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 05:55:40 AM
Sunset: 08:26:33 PM
Humidity: 19%
Wind: NW @ 14 mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Sunday Night
Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 49F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 22%
Sunrise: 05:55 AM
Sunset: 08:27:23 PM
Humidity: 27%
Wind: NNW @ 11 mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Monday Night
Partly cloudy skies. Low 49F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
