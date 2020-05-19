Sportscaster Brent Musberger is 81. Rock musician Garry Peterson (Guess Who) is 75. Singer Stevie Nicks is 72. Actress Pam Grier is 71. Actor Philip Michael Thomas is 71. Country singer Hank Williams Jr. is 71. Former British Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn is 71. Actress Margaret Colin is 62. Country singer-songwriter Dave Robbins is 61. Actor Doug Hutchison is 60. Actress Genie Francis is 58. Comedian Bobcat Goldthwait is 58. Singer-actor Lenny Kravitz is 56. Actress Helena Bonham Carter is 54. Distance runner Zola Budd is 54. Rock musician Phillip Rhodes is 52. Actor Joseph Fiennes (FYNZ) is 50. Singer Joey Kibble (Take 6) is 49. Actor-producer-writer Matt Stone is 49. Singer Lauryn Hill is 45. Contemporary Christian musician Nathan Cochran is 42. Actress Elisabeth Harnois is 41. Actor Hrach Titizian is 41.

Tags

Recommended for you