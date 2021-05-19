Sportscaster Brent Musberger is 82. Rock musician Garry Peterson (Guess Who) is 76. Singer Stevie Nicks is 73. Actor Pam Grier is 72. Actor Philip Michael Thomas is 72. Country singer Hank Williams Jr. is 72. Former British Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn is 72. Actor Margaret Colin is 63. Country singer-songwriter Dave Robbins is 62. Actor Doug Hutchison is 61. Actor Genie Francis is 59. Comedian Bobcat Goldthwait is 59. Singer-actor Lenny Kravitz is 57. Actor Helena Bonham Carter is 55. Distance runner Zola Budd is 55. Rock musician Phillip Rhodes is 53. Actor Joseph Fiennes (FYNZ) is 51. Singer Joey Kibble (Take 6) is 50. Actor-producer-writer Matt Stone is 50. Singer Lauryn Hill is 46. Contemporary Christian musician Nathan Cochran is 43. Actor Elisabeth Harnois is 42. Actor Hrach Titizian is 42.
Tags
Recommended for you
Chance of Rain: 7%
Sunrise: 05:57:45 AM
Sunset: 08:24:10 PM
Humidity: 33%
Wind: S @ 11mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Wednesday Night
Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 57F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 05:57 AM
Sunset: 08:25:02 PM
Humidity: 17%
Wind: S @ 23mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Thursday Night
Partly cloudy and windy during the evening. Cloudy with diminishing winds overnight. Low near 60F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Chance of Rain: 18%
Sunrise: 05:56:17 AM
Sunset: 08:25:54 PM
Humidity: 30%
Wind: SSE @ 22mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Friday Night
A mostly clear sky. Low near 50F. SE winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Chance of Rain: 3%
Sunrise: 05:55:36 AM
Sunset: 08:26:44 PM
Humidity: 19%
Wind: S @ 18mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Saturday Night
A few clouds from time to time. Low 53F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 05:54:56 AM
Sunset: 08:27:34 PM
Humidity: 13%
Wind: SW @ 17mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Sunday Night
Clear skies. Low 42F. NNW winds shifting to ESE at 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 05:54:18 AM
Sunset: 08:28:23 PM
Humidity: 15%
Wind: W @ 12mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Monday Night
Clear skies. Low 46F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 05:53:42 AM
Sunset: 08:29:12 PM
Humidity: 14%
Wind: W @ 11mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Tuesday Night
Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low near 50F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.