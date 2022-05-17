Sportscaster Brent Musburger is 83. Rock musician Garry Peterson (Guess Who) is 77. Singer Stevie Nicks is 74. Actor Pam Grier is 73. Actor Philip Michael Thomas is 73. Country singer Hank Williams Jr. is 73. Former British Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn is 73. Actor Margaret Colin is 64. Actor Doug Hutchison is 62. Actor Genie Francis is 60. Comedian Bobcat Goldthwait is 60. Singer-actor Lenny Kravitz is 58. Actor Helena Bonham Carter is 56. Distance runner Zola Budd is 56. Rock musician Phillip Rhodes is 54. Actor Joseph Fiennes (FYNZ) is 52. Singer Joey Kibble (Take 6) is 51. Actor-producer-writer Matt Stone is 51. Singer Lauryn Hill is 47. Contemporary Christian musician Nathan Cochran is 44. Actor Elisabeth Harnois is 43. Actor Hrach Titizian is 43.
Chance of Rain: 15%
Sunrise: 05:59:26 AM
Sunset: 08:22:13 PM
Humidity: 38%
Wind: ENE @ 8 mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Tuesday Night
A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 57F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 05:58:37 AM
Sunset: 08:23:06 PM
Humidity: 22%
Wind: NW @ 11 mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Wednesday Night
A few clouds. Low near 55F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 05:57:51 AM
Sunset: 08:23:59 PM
Humidity: 13%
Wind: WSW @ 24 mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Thursday Night
Partly cloudy skies. Gusty winds early. Low 51F. WNW winds shifting to NE at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Chance of Rain: 12%
Sunrise: 05:57:06 AM
Sunset: 08:24:51 PM
Humidity: 32%
Wind: N @ 12 mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Friday Night
A few clouds. Low 41F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 9%
Sunrise: 05:56:22 AM
Sunset: 08:25:42 PM
Humidity: 27%
Wind: NNW @ 12 mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy. Low 43F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 05:55:40 AM
Sunset: 08:26:33 PM
Humidity: 19%
Wind: NW @ 14 mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Sunday Night
Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 49F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 22%
Sunrise: 05:55 AM
Sunset: 08:27:23 PM
Humidity: 27%
Wind: NNW @ 11 mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Monday Night
Partly cloudy skies. Low 49F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
