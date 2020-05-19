Former Baseball Commissioner Fay Vincent is 82. Motorsports Hall of Famer Al Unser is 81. Actor Helmut Berger is 76. Rock singer Gary Brooker (Procol Harum) is 75. Actor Anthony Geary is 73. Actor Cotter Smith is 71. Singer Rebbie (ree-bee) Jackson is 70. Movie composer Danny Elfman is 67. Singer LaToya Jackson is 64. Actor Ted Levine is 63. Actress Annette Bening is 62. Actor Rupert Everett is 61. Actor Adrian Paul is 61. Singer Melissa Etheridge is 59. Actress Lisa Whelchel is 57. Actress Tracey Bregman is 57. Rock musician Noel Gallagher is 53. Singer Jayski McGowan (Quad City DJ's) is 53. Actor Anthony Azizi is 51. Rock musician Chan Kinchla (Blues Traveler) is 51. Actress Laverne Cox is 48. Rock musician Mark Lee (Third Day) is 47. Cartoonist Aaron McGruder ("The Boondocks") is 46. Singer Melanie Brown (Spice Girls) is 45. Rapper Playa Poncho is 45. Latin singer Fonseca is 41. Actor Justin Chon (TV: "Deception"; "Dr. Ken") is 39. NBA player Carmelo Anthony is 36. Actor Billy Flynn is 35. Actor Blake Foster is 35. Actress Riley Keough is 31. Actor Brandon Mychal Smith is 31. Actress Kristen Alderson is 29. Actress Lorelei Linklater is 27.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 05:58:10 AM
Sunset: 08:23:21 PM
Humidity: 19%
Wind: SE @ 11mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Monday Night
A clear sky. Low 59F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 05:57:24 AM
Sunset: 08:24:13 PM
Humidity: 12%
Wind: S @ 23mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Tuesday Night
Mostly clear skies. Low 57F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 05:56:40 AM
Sunset: 08:25:05 PM
Humidity: 13%
Wind: SW @ 18mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Wednesday Night
A mostly clear sky. Low 44F. WNW winds shifting to ENE at 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 05:55:58 AM
Sunset: 08:25:56 PM
Humidity: 20%
Wind: W @ 12mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Thursday Night
Clear skies. Low 46F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 05:55:17 AM
Sunset: 08:26:47 PM
Humidity: 13%
Wind: S @ 16mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Friday Night
Partly cloudy. Low 53F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 05:54:38 AM
Sunset: 08:27:36 PM
Humidity: 19%
Wind: WSW @ 15mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Saturday Night
Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. Low 49F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 05:54 AM
Sunset: 08:28:25 PM
Humidity: 22%
Wind: NNW @ 11mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Sunday Night
Mostly clear skies. Low 48F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.