Actor-director Clint Eastwood is 91. Singer Peter Yarrow is 83. Humanitarian and author Terry Waite is 82. Singer-musician Augie is 81. Actor Sharon Gless is 78. Football Hall of Famer Joe Namath is 78. MeyersBroadcast journalist/commentator Bernard Goldberg is 76. Actor Tom Berenger is 71. Actor Gregory Harrison is 71. Actor Kyle Secor is 64. Actor Roma Maffia (ma-FEE’-uh) is 63. Actor/comedian Chris Elliott is 61. Actor Lea Thompson is 60. Singer Corey Hart is 59. Actor Hugh Dillon is 58. Rapper DMC is 57. Actor Brooke Shields is 56. Country musician Ed Adkins (The Derailers) is 54. TV host Phil Keoghan is 54. Jazz musician Christian McBride is 49. Actor Archie Panjabi is 49. Actor Merle Dandridge (TV: “Greenleaf”) is 46. Actor Colin Farrell is 45. Rock musician Scott Klopfenstein (Reel Big Fish) is 44. Actor Eric Christian Olsen is 44. Rock musician Andy Hurley (Fall Out Boy) is 41. Country singer Casey James (TV: “American Idol”) is 39. Actor Jonathan Tucker is 39. Rapper Waka Flocka Flame is 35. Actor Curtis Williams Jr. is 34. Pop singer Normani Hamilton (Fifth Harmony) is 25.
Tags
Recommended for you
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 05:53:26 AM
Sunset: 08:29:09 PM
Humidity: 24%
Wind: ESE @ 12mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Tuesday Night
Cloudy skies. Low 52F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 05:52:52 AM
Sunset: 08:29:57 PM
Humidity: 14%
Wind: SW @ 17mph
UV Index: 6 High
Wednesday Night
Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. Low 52F. NW winds shifting to E at 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 05:52:19 AM
Sunset: 08:30:43 PM
Humidity: 20%
Wind: WNW @ 11mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Thursday Night
Clear skies. Low 52F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 05:51:48 AM
Sunset: 08:31:29 PM
Humidity: 15%
Wind: SW @ 13mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Friday Night
Partly cloudy. Low 53F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 05:51:19 AM
Sunset: 08:32:14 PM
Humidity: 14%
Wind: NW @ 12mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low around 55F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 24%
Sunrise: 05:50:51 AM
Sunset: 08:32:58 PM
Humidity: 22%
Wind: NNE @ 12mph
UV Index: 7 High
Sunday Night
Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. Low 53F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 22%
Sunrise: 05:50:26 AM
Sunset: 08:33:41 PM
Humidity: 34%
Wind: NNE @ 12mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Monday Night
Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 52F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph.