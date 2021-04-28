Katherine Jackson, matriarch of the Jackson musical family, is 91. Jazz musician Ron Carter is 84. Pulitzer Prize-winning political commentator George Will is 80. Pop singer Peggy Santiglia Davison (The Angels) is 77. Actor Richard Jenkins is 74. Country singer Stella Parton is 72. Actor-turned-clergyman Hilly Hicks is 71. Irish musician Darryl Hunt (The Pogues) is 71. Singer Jackie Jackson (The Jacksons) is 70. Singer-actor Pia Zadora is 69. Rhythm-and-blues singer Oleta Adams is 68. Violinist Soozie Tyrell (Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band) is 64. Country singer Randy Travis is 62. Actor Mary McDonough is 60. Comedian Ana Gasteyer is 54. Actor Will Arnett is 51. Rock musician Mike Dirnt (Green Day) is 49. Contemporary Christian singer Chris Tomlin is 49. TV personality and fashion designer Kimora Lee Simmons is 46. Sports reporter Erin Andrews is 43. Singer Lance Bass (‘N Sync) is 42. Actor Ruth Negga is 40. Rapper/singer Jidenna is 36. Actor Alexander Gould is 27. Country singer RaeLynn is 27. Actor Amara (uh-MAH’-ruh) Miller is 21. Actor Brooklynn Prince (Film: “The Florida Project”) is 11.
Tags
Recommended for you
Chance of Rain: 1%
Sunrise: 06:19:01 AM
Sunset: 08:04:39 PM
Humidity: 33%
Wind: NNE @ 11mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Wednesday Night
Clear skies. Low around 40F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 1%
Sunrise: 06:17:47 AM
Sunset: 08:05:36 PM
Humidity: 22%
Wind: NW @ 8mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Thursday Night
Clear skies. Low 47F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 06:16:33 AM
Sunset: 08:06:34 PM
Humidity: 20%
Wind: SSW @ 7mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Friday Night
Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low 52F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 2%
Sunrise: 06:15:21 AM
Sunset: 08:07:31 PM
Humidity: 18%
Wind: SSW @ 15mph
UV Index: 6 High
Saturday Night
Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low around 55F. NW winds shifting to E at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 24%
Sunrise: 06:14:10 AM
Sunset: 08:08:29 PM
Humidity: 28%
Wind: WSW @ 10mph
UV Index: 7 High
Sunday Night
Cloudy with a few showers. Low 48F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Chance of Rain: 32%
Sunrise: 06:13 AM
Sunset: 08:09:26 PM
Humidity: 44%
Wind: NNW @ 9mph
UV Index: 6 High
Monday Night
A few clouds. Low 42F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 12%
Sunrise: 06:11:52 AM
Sunset: 08:10:23 PM
Humidity: 33%
Wind: WSW @ 13mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Tuesday Night
Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 43F. NNW winds shifting to ENE at 10 to 15 mph.