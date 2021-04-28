Actor Pat Carroll is 94. Country singer-musician Roni Stoneman is 83. Actor Michael Murphy is 83. Actor Lance Henriksen is 81. Comedian-actor Michael Palin is 78. Actor John Rhys-Davies is 77. Rock correspondent Kurt Loder is 76. Rock musician Bill Ward (Black Sabbath) is 73. Actor Melinda Culea is 66. Actor Lisa Eilbacher is 64. Actor Richard E. Grant is 64. Former broadcast journalist John Miller is 63. Rock singer Ian McCulloch (Echo and the Bunnymen) is 62. NBC newsman Brian Williams is 62. Rock musician Shawn Drover (Megadeth) is 55. TV personality Kyan (KY’-ihn) Douglas is 51. Actor Tina Yothers is 48. R&B singer Raheem DeVaughn is 46. Actor Santiago Cabrera is 43. Actor Vincent Kartheiser is 42. Singer Craig David is 40. Actor Danielle Fishel is 40. Actor Henry Cavill is 38. Actor Clark Duke is 36. Soul singer Adele is 33. Rock singer Skye Sweetnam is 33. R&B singer Chris Brown is 32. Figure skater Nathan Chen is 22.
Recommended for you
Chance of Rain: 1%
Sunrise: 06:19:01 AM
Sunset: 08:04:39 PM
Humidity: 33%
Wind: NNE @ 11mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Wednesday Night
Clear skies. Low around 40F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 1%
Sunrise: 06:17:47 AM
Sunset: 08:05:36 PM
Humidity: 22%
Wind: NW @ 8mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Thursday Night
Clear skies. Low 47F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 06:16:33 AM
Sunset: 08:06:34 PM
Humidity: 20%
Wind: SSW @ 7mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Friday Night
Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low 52F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 2%
Sunrise: 06:15:21 AM
Sunset: 08:07:31 PM
Humidity: 18%
Wind: SSW @ 15mph
UV Index: 6 High
Saturday Night
Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low around 55F. NW winds shifting to E at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 24%
Sunrise: 06:14:10 AM
Sunset: 08:08:29 PM
Humidity: 28%
Wind: WSW @ 10mph
UV Index: 7 High
Sunday Night
Cloudy with a few showers. Low 48F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Chance of Rain: 32%
Sunrise: 06:13 AM
Sunset: 08:09:26 PM
Humidity: 44%
Wind: NNW @ 9mph
UV Index: 6 High
Monday Night
A few clouds. Low 42F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 12%
Sunrise: 06:11:52 AM
Sunset: 08:10:23 PM
Humidity: 33%
Wind: WSW @ 13mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Tuesday Night
Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 43F. NNW winds shifting to ENE at 10 to 15 mph.