Baseball Hall of Famer Willie Mays is 90. Sen. Richard Shelby, R-Ala., is 87. Rock singer Bob Seger is 76. Singer Jimmie Dale Gilmore is 76. Gospel singer-comedian Lulu Roman is 75. Actor Alan Dale is 74. Actor Ben Masters is 74. Actor Richard Cox is 73. Actor Gregg Henry is 69. Former British Prime Minister Tony Blair is 68. TV personality Tom Bergeron is 66. Actor Roma Downey is 61. Rock singer John Flansburgh (They Might Be Giants) is 61. Actor Julianne Phillips is 61. Actor-director George Clooney is 60. Actor Clay O’Brien is 60. Rock singer-musician Tony Scalzo (Fastball) is 57. Actor Leslie Hope is 56. Actor Geneva Carr (TV: “Bull”) is 55. Rock musician Mark Bryan (Hootie and the Blowfish) is 54. Rock musician Chris Shiflett (Foo Fighters) is 50. Actor Stacey Oristano is 42. Model/TV personality Tiffany Coyne is 39. Actor Adrianne Palicki is 38. Actor Gabourey Sidibe (GA’-bah-ray SIH’-duh-bay) is 38. Actor-comedian Sasheer Zamata is 35. Rapper Meek Mill is 34. Houston Astros infielder Jose Altuve is 31. Actor-singer Naomi Scott is 28. Actor Noah Galvin is 27.