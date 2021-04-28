R&B singer Thelma Houston is 78. Actor Robin Strasser is 76. Singer-songwriter Bill Danoff is 75. Rock musician Bill Kreutzmann (Grateful Dead) is 75. Former Utah Gov. Gary Herbert is 74. Rock musician Prairie Prince is 71. Movie writer-director Amy Heckerling is 69. Actor Michael E. Knight is 62. Rock musician Phil Campbell (Motorhead) is 60. Rock singer-musician Chris O’Connor (Primitive Radio Gods) is 56. Actor Traci Lords is 53. Actor Morocco Omari is 51. Singer Eagle-Eye Cherry is 50. Actor Breckin Meyer is 47. Rock musician Matt Helders (Arctic Monkeys) is 35. Actor-comedian Aidy Bryant is 34. Actor Taylor Abrahamse is 30. Actor Alexander Ludwig is 29. Actor Dylan Gelula is 27.
Tags
Recommended for you
Chance of Rain: 1%
Sunrise: 06:19:01 AM
Sunset: 08:04:39 PM
Humidity: 33%
Wind: NNE @ 11mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Wednesday Night
Clear skies. Low around 40F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 1%
Sunrise: 06:17:47 AM
Sunset: 08:05:36 PM
Humidity: 22%
Wind: NW @ 8mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Thursday Night
Clear skies. Low 47F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 06:16:33 AM
Sunset: 08:06:34 PM
Humidity: 20%
Wind: SSW @ 7mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Friday Night
Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low 52F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 2%
Sunrise: 06:15:21 AM
Sunset: 08:07:31 PM
Humidity: 18%
Wind: SSW @ 15mph
UV Index: 6 High
Saturday Night
Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low around 55F. NW winds shifting to E at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 24%
Sunrise: 06:14:10 AM
Sunset: 08:08:29 PM
Humidity: 28%
Wind: WSW @ 10mph
UV Index: 7 High
Sunday Night
Cloudy with a few showers. Low 48F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Chance of Rain: 32%
Sunrise: 06:13 AM
Sunset: 08:09:26 PM
Humidity: 44%
Wind: NNW @ 9mph
UV Index: 6 High
Monday Night
A few clouds. Low 42F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 12%
Sunrise: 06:11:52 AM
Sunset: 08:10:23 PM
Humidity: 33%
Wind: WSW @ 13mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Tuesday Night
Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 43F. NNW winds shifting to ENE at 10 to 15 mph.