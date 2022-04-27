R&B singer Thelma Houston is 79. Actor Robin Strasser is 77. Singer-songwriter Bill Danoff is 76. Rock musician Bill Kreutzmann (Grateful Dead) is 76. Former Utah Gov. Gary Herbert is 75. Rock musician Prairie Prince is 72. Movie writer-director Amy Heckerling is 70. Actor Michael E. Knight is 63. Rock musician Phil Campbell (Motorhead) is 61. Rock singer-musician Chris O’Connor (Primitive Radio Gods) is 57. Actor Traci Lords is 54. Actor Morocco Omari is 52. Singer Eagle-Eye Cherry is 51. Actor Breckin Meyer is 48. Rock musician Matt Helders (Arctic Monkeys) is 36. Actor-comedian Aidy Bryant is 35. Actor Taylor Abrahamse is 31. Actor Alexander Ludwig is 30. Actor Dylan Gelula is 28.
Tags
Recommended for you
Online Poll
Most Popular
Articles
- Two arrested in Horizon Drive murder case
- CPW director on leave after complaint of racist comment
- Republicans file lawsuit against GOP challenger to Boebert
- Rifle shooting suspect arrested in Grand Junction
- United Airlines to drop one GJ flight, add AirBus service
- Climber dies near Andy's Loop
- Lopes, made for the world, finds a new home in Grand Junction
- BLM incurring costly cleanup bill after discovery of local pot grows
- Three arrested in heroin bust on I-70
- G Road bridge construction expected to be finished by the end of June
Images
Videos
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 06:20:34 AM
Sunset: 08:03:19 PM
Humidity: 17%
Wind: SE @ 15 mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy this evening with more clouds for overnight. Low 49F. SSW winds shifting to ESE at 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of Rain: 4%
Sunrise: 06:19:18 AM
Sunset: 08:04:17 PM
Humidity: 15%
Wind: S @ 18 mph
UV Index: 7 High
Thursday Night
A few clouds. Low 48F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of Rain: 4%
Sunrise: 06:18:03 AM
Sunset: 08:05:14 PM
Humidity: 18%
Wind: WNW @ 19 mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Friday Night
Clear skies. Low 36F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 06:16:49 AM
Sunset: 08:06:12 PM
Humidity: 24%
Wind: NNE @ 7 mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy skies. Low 44F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 5%
Sunrise: 06:15:37 AM
Sunset: 08:07:09 PM
Humidity: 16%
Wind: SSW @ 17 mph
UV Index: 6 High
Sunday Night
A few clouds. Low 43F. NW winds shifting to ESE at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 06:14:26 AM
Sunset: 08:08:07 PM
Humidity: 22%
Wind: SW @ 14 mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Monday Night
Partly cloudy skies. Low around 50F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 4%
Sunrise: 06:13:16 AM
Sunset: 08:09:04 PM
Humidity: 18%
Wind: WSW @ 15 mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy skies. Low 42F. NW winds shifting to E at 10 to 15 mph.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.