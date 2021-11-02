Blues singer Bobby Rush is 87. Actor Albert Hall is 84. Country singer Donna Fargo is 80. Former Sen. Saxby Chambliss, R-Ga., is 78. Lyricist Tim Rice is 77. Actor Jack Scalia is 71. Movie director Roland Emmerich is 66. Actor Matt Craven is 65. Actor-comedian Sinbad is 65. Actor Mackenzie Phillips is 62. Author Neil Gaiman (GAY’-mihn) is 61. Actor Vanessa Angel is 58. Actor Hugh Bonneville is 58. Actor-comedian Tommy Davidson is 58. Actor Michael Jai (jy) White is 57. Country singer Chris Cagle is 53. Actor-comedian Tracy Morgan is 53. Actor Ellen Pompeo (pahm-PAY’-oh) is 52. Actor-comedian Orny Adams is 51. Rapper U-God is 51. Rapper-producer Warren G is 51. Actor Walton Goggins is 50. Comedian-actor Chris Lilley is 47. Contemporary Christian singer Matt Maher is 47. Rock singer-musician Jim Adkins (Jimmy Eat World) is 46. Rapper Eve is 43. Rock musician Chris Joannou (joh-AN’-yoo) (Silverchair) is 42. Actor Heather Matarazzo is 39. Country singer Miranda Lambert is 38. Actor Josh Peck is 35. Pop singer Vinz Dery (Nico & Vinz) is 31. Actor Genevieve Buechner is 30. Actor Zoey Deutch (DOYCH) is 27. Actor Kiernan Shipka is 22. Actor Mackenzie Foy is 21.
