Country singer Narvel Felts is 82. Former Sen. Barbara Boxer, D-Calif., is 80. Americana roots singer/songwriter Chris Smither is 76. Rock singer-musician Vince Martell (Vanilla Fudge) is 75. The president of Nicaragua, Daniel Ortega, is 75. Rock singer Jim Peterik (PEE’-ter-ihk) (Ides of March, Survivor) is 70. Golfer Fuzzy Zoeller is 69. Pop singer-musician Paul Cowsill (The Cowsills) is 69. Rock singer-musician Andy Partridge (XTC) is 67. Singer Marshall Crenshaw is 67. Rock singer Dave Alvin is 65. Rock musician Ian Craig Marsh (Human League; Heaven 17) is 64. Actor Stanley Tucci is 60. Actor Demi Moore is 58. Actor Calista Flockhart is 56. Actor Frank John Hughes is 53. TV personality Carson Kressley is 51. Actor David DeLuise is 49. Actor Adam Beach is 48. Actor Tyler Christopher is 48. Actor Leonardo DiCaprio is 46. Actor Scoot McNairy is 43. Rock musician Jonathan Pretus (formerly with Cowboy Mouth) is 39. Actor Frankie Shaw is 39. Musician Jon Batiste is 34. Actor Christa B. Allen is 29. Actor Tye Sheridan is 24. Actor Ian Patrick is 18.

