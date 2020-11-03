Actor Kathleen Hughes is 92. Former NASA astronaut Fred Haise is 87. Composer Wendy Carlos is 81. Writer P.J. O’Rourke is 73. Britain’s Prince Charles is 72. Rock singer-musician James Young (Styx) is 71. Singer Stephen Bishop is 69. Blues musician Anson Funderburgh is 66. Pianist Yanni is 66. Former U.S. Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice is 66. Former presidential adviser Valerie Jarrett is 64. Actor Laura San Giacomo (JEE’-ah-koh-moh) is 59. Actor D.B. Sweeney is 59. Rapper Reverend Run (Run-DMC) is 56. Actor Patrick Warburton is 56. Rock musician Nic Dalton is 56. Country singer Rockie Lynne is 56. Pop singer Jeanette Jurado (Expose) is 55. Retired MLB All-Star pitcher Curt Schilling is 54. Rock musician Brian Yale is 52. Rock singer Butch Walker is 51. Actor Josh Duhamel (du-MEHL’) is 48. Rock musician Travis Barker is 45. Contemporary Christian musician Robby Shaffer is 45. Actor Brian Dietzen is 43. Rapper Shyheim is 43. Rock musician Tobin Esperance (Papa Roach) is 41. Actor Olga Kurylenko is 41. Actor-comedian Vanessa Bayer is 39. Actor Russell Tovey is 39. Actor Cory Michael Smith is 34. Actor Graham Patrick Martin is 29. NHL forward Taylor Hall is 29.

