Sen. James Inhofe (IHN’-hahf), R-Okla., is 87. Singer Gordon Lightfoot is 83. Singer-songwriter Bob Gaudio (GOW’-dee-oh) is 80. Movie director Martin Scorsese (skor-SEH’-see) is 79. Actor Lauren Hutton is 78. Actor-director Danny DeVito is 77. “Saturday Night Live” producer Lorne Michaels is 77. Movie director Roland Joffe is 76. Former Democratic National Chairman Howard Dean is 73. Former House Speaker John Boehner (BAY’-nur) is 72. Actor Stephen Root is 70. Rock musician Jim Babjak (The Smithereens) is 64. Actor Mary Elizabeth Mastrantonio is 63. Actor William Moses is 62. Entertainer RuPaul is 61. Actor Dylan Walsh is 58. Former National Security Adviser Susan Rice is 57. Actor Sophie Marceau (mahr-SOH’) is 55. Actor-model Daisy Fuentes is 55. Blues singer/musician Tab Benoit (behn-WAH’) is 54. R&B singer Ronnie DeVoe (New Edition; Bell Biv DeVoe) is 54. Rock musician Ben Wilson (Blues Traveler) is 54. Actor David Ramsey is 50. Actor Leonard Roberts is 49. Actor Leslie Bibb is 48. Actor Brandon Call is 45. Country singer Aaron Lines is 44. Actor Rachel McAdams is 43. Rock musician Isaac Hanson (Hanson) is 41. Former MLB outfielder Ryan Braun is 38. Actor Justin Cooper is 33. Musician Reid Perry (The Band Perry) is 33. Actor Raquel Castro is 27.
Tags
Recommended for you
Online Poll
Chance of Rain: 63%
Sunrise: 06:51:10 AM
Sunset: 05:04:33 PM
Humidity: 74%
Wind: E @ 13mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Tuesday Night
Cloudy with showers. Low 38F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Chance of Rain: 20%
Sunrise: 06:52:16 AM
Sunset: 05:03:39 PM
Humidity: 65%
Wind: WNW @ 9mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Wednesday Night
Clear. Low 31F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 2%
Sunrise: 06:53:23 AM
Sunset: 05:02:47 PM
Humidity: 56%
Wind: NW @ 8mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Thursday Night
Mostly clear skies. Low 32F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 4%
Sunrise: 06:54:28 AM
Sunset: 05:01:57 PM
Humidity: 60%
Wind: ENE @ 5mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Friday Night
Partly cloudy skies. Low 34F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 4%
Sunrise: 06:55:34 AM
Sunset: 05:01:09 PM
Humidity: 56%
Wind: NE @ 6mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Saturday Night
Considerable cloudiness. Low around 35F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 4%
Sunrise: 06:56:40 AM
Sunset: 05:00:22 PM
Humidity: 56%
Wind: ESE @ 6mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Sunday Night
A few clouds from time to time. Low 37F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 3%
Sunrise: 06:57:45 AM
Sunset: 04:59:38 PM
Humidity: 53%
Wind: SE @ 6mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Monday Night
Mainly clear skies. Low 38F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.