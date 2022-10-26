Today’s Birthdays: Political commentator Patrick Buchanan is 84. Actor Stefanie Powers is 80. Country-rock singer-songwriter J.D. Souther is 77. Actor Kate Linder is 75. Rock musician Carter Beauford (The Dave Matthews Band) is 64. Actor Peter Mullan is 63. Singer-songwriter k.d. lang is 61. Rock musician Bobby Dall (Poison) is 59. Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Lynn Nottage is 58. Actor Lauren Velez is 58. Actor Sean Kanan is 56. Actor David Schwimmer is 56. Christian/jazz singer Alvin Chea (Take 6) is 55. Jazz singer Kurt Elling is 55. Former Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker is 55. Rock musician Fieldy is 53. Actor Meta Golding is 51. Rock singer-musician John Hampson (Nine Days) is 51. Actor Marisol Nichols is 51. Rapper Nelly is 48. Actor Danny Cooksey is 47. Rock musician Chris Walla is 47. Actor Reshma Shetty is 45. TV personality Karamo Brown (“Queer Eye,” “Dancing With the Stars”) is 42. Country singer Erika Jo is 36. Actor-singer Kendall Schmidt is 32.