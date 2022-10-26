Today’s Birthdays: Political commentator Patrick Buchanan is 84. Actor Stefanie Powers is 80. Country-rock singer-songwriter J.D. Souther is 77. Actor Kate Linder is 75. Rock musician Carter Beauford (The Dave Matthews Band) is 64. Actor Peter Mullan is 63. Singer-songwriter k.d. lang is 61. Rock musician Bobby Dall (Poison) is 59. Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Lynn Nottage is 58. Actor Lauren Velez is 58. Actor Sean Kanan is 56. Actor David Schwimmer is 56. Christian/jazz singer Alvin Chea (Take 6) is 55. Jazz singer Kurt Elling is 55. Former Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker is 55. Rock musician Fieldy is 53. Actor Meta Golding is 51. Rock singer-musician John Hampson (Nine Days) is 51. Actor Marisol Nichols is 51. Rapper Nelly is 48. Actor Danny Cooksey is 47. Rock musician Chris Walla is 47. Actor Reshma Shetty is 45. TV personality Karamo Brown (“Queer Eye,” “Dancing With the Stars”) is 42. Country singer Erika Jo is 36. Actor-singer Kendall Schmidt is 32.
Tags
Recommended for you
Online Poll
Most Popular
Articles
- Le Rouge on Main to become Bistro 317 under original owner
- Fire at Fruita pet business leaves several animals dead
- Fruita's state softball bid on hold
- 3CD campaigns turning nasty
- More dogs dead stemming from Fruita fire
- County TABOR checks in mail
- Reunited and ready to get back on the trail
- F 1/2 Parkway highlights proposed 2023 capital budget
- Man dies after being struck by train in Grand Junction
- Fruita, Central, Palisade win marching band titles
Images
Videos
Chance of Rain: 4%
Sunrise: 07:35:37 AM
Sunset: 06:20:10 PM
Humidity: 67%
Wind: NW @ 6 mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Wednesday Night
Evening rain followed by a mix of rain and snow showers overnight. Low 33F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 60%.
Chance of Rain: 7%
Sunrise: 07:36:42 AM
Sunset: 06:18:55 PM
Humidity: 61%
Wind: NNW @ 11 mph
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Thursday Night
A mostly clear sky. Low 27F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 3%
Sunrise: 07:37:46 AM
Sunset: 06:17:42 PM
Humidity: 55%
Wind: ESE @ 9 mph
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Friday Night
Clear to partly cloudy. Low near 30F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 3%
Sunrise: 07:38:51 AM
Sunset: 06:16:30 PM
Humidity: 52%
Wind: ESE @ 7 mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy skies. Low 32F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 2%
Sunrise: 07:39:56 AM
Sunset: 06:15:19 PM
Humidity: 49%
Wind: ESE @ 6 mph
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Sunday Night
Clear. Low 33F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 3%
Sunrise: 07:41:01 AM
Sunset: 06:14:10 PM
Humidity: 51%
Wind: SE @ 7 mph
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Monday Night
A mostly clear sky. Low near 35F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 3%
Sunrise: 07:42:06 AM
Sunset: 06:13:02 PM
Humidity: 44%
Wind: SSE @ 10 mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low around 40F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.