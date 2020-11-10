Actor Laurence Luckinbill is 86. Actor Marlo Thomas is 83. Actor Rick Lenz is 81. Actor Juliet Mills is 79. Basketball Hall of Famer Earl Monroe is 76. Television producer Marcy Carsey is 76. Actor Goldie Hawn is 75. Movie director Andrew Davis is 74. Rock musician Lonnie Jordan (War) is 72. Singer Livingston Taylor is 70. Actor-singer Lorna Luft is 68. Actor Cherry Jones is 64. Rock musician Brian Ritchie (The Violent Femmes) is 60. Gospel singer Steven Curtis Chapman is 58. Actor Nicollette Sheridan is 57. Singer-actor Bjork (byork) is 55. Pro and College Football Hall of Famer Troy Aikman is 54. Rhythm-and-blues singer Chauncey Hannibal (BLACKstreet) is 52. Rock musician Alex James (Blur) is 52. Baseball Hall of Famer Ken Griffey Jr. is 51. TV personality Rib Hillis is 50. Rapper Pretty Lou (Lost Boyz) is 49. Football player-turned-TV personality Michael Strahan (STRAY’-han) is 49. Actor Rain Phoenix is 48. Actor Marina de Tavira is 47. Country singer Kelsi Osborn (SHeDAISY) is 46. Actor Jimmi Simpson is 45. Singer-actor Lindsey Haun is 36. Actor Jena Malone is 36. Pop singer Carly Rae Jepsen is 35. Actor-singer Sam Palladio is 34.

