Actor Michael Callan is 85. Animator and movie director Terry Gilliam is 80. Actor Tom Conti is 79. Singer Jesse Colin Young is 79. Astronaut Guion (GEYE’-uhn) Bluford is 78. International Tennis Hall of Famer Billie Jean King is 77. Rock musician-actor Steve Van Zandt (a.k.a. Little Steven) is 70. Rock musician Tina Weymouth (The Heads; Talking Heads; The Tom Tom Club) is 70. Retired MLB All-Star Greg Luzinski is 70. Rock musician Lawrence Gowan is 64. Actor Richard Kind is 64. Actor Jamie Lee Curtis is 62. Alt-country singer Jason Ringenberg (Jason & the Scorchers) is 62. Actor Mariel Hemingway is 59. Actor Winsor Harmon is 57. Actor-turned-producer Brian Robbins is 57. Actor Stephen Geoffreys is 56. Rock musician Charlie Colin is 54. Actor Nicholas Rowe is 54. Actor Michael Kenneth Williams is 54. Actor Mark Ruffalo is 53. International Tennis Hall of Famer Boris Becker is 53. Actor Sidse (SIH’-sa) Babett Knudsen is 52. Country musician Chris Fryar (Zac Brown Band) is 50. Actor Josh Cooke is 41. Actor-singer Tyler Hilton is 37. Actor Scarlett Johansson is 36. Actor Jamie Campbell Bower is 32. Singer Candice Glover (TV: “American Idol”) is 31. Actor Alden Ehrenreich is 31. Actor Dacre Montgomery is 26. Actor Mackenzie Lintz is 24.
