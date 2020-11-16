Former Labor Secretary William E. Brock is 90. Actor Franco Nero is 79. Screenwriter Joe Eszterhas (ES’-tur-hahs) is 76. Actor-comedy writer Bruce Vilanch is 73. Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., is 70. Singer Bruce Hornsby is 66. Former Sen. Mary Landrieu (LAN’-droo), D-La., is 65. Actor Maxwell Caulfield is 61. Actor John Henton is 60. TV personality Robin Roberts (“Good Morning America”) is 60. Rock singer-musician Ken Block (Sister Hazel) is 54. Actor Salli Richardson-Whitfield is 53. Actor Oded Fehr (OH’-dehd fayr) is 50. Rapper-actor Kurupt (Tha Dogg Pound) is 48. Actor Page Kennedy is 44. Actor Kelly Brook is 41. Actor Lucas Grabeel (GRAY’-beel) is 36. TV personality Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi is 33. Actor-singer Miley Cyrus is 28. Actor Austin Majors is 25. Actor Olivia Keville (TV: “Splitting Up Together”) is 18.
