Impressionist Rich Little is 82. Singer Tina Turner is 81. Singer Jean Terrell is 76. Pop musician John McVie is 75. Actor Marianne Muellerleile is 72. Actor Scott Jacoby is 64. Actor Jamie Rose is 61. Country singer Linda Davis is 58. Actor Scott Adsit is 55. Blues singer-musician Bernard Allison is 55. Country singer-musician Steve Grisaffe is 55. Actor Kristin Bauer is 54. Actor Peter Facinelli is 47. Actor Tammy Lynn Michaels Etheridge is 46. DJ/record label executive DJ Khaled (KAL’-ehd) is 45. Actor Maia (MY’-ah) Campbell is 44. Country singer Joe Nichols is 44. Contemporary Christian musicians Anthony and Randy Armstrong (Red) are 42. Actor Jessica Bowman is 40. Pop singer Natasha Bedingfield is 39. Actor Jessica Camacho is 38. Country singer-musician Mike Gossin (Gloriana Rock) is 36. Rock musician Ben Wysocki (The Fray) is 36. Singer Lil Fizz is 35. MLB All-Star Matt Carpenter is 35. Actor-singer-TV personality Rita Ora is 30. Actor/singer Aubrey Peeples is 27.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 06:59:15 AM
Sunset: 04:58:45 PM
Humidity: 62%
Wind: E @ 9mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Monday Night
Clear skies. Low around 30F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 07:00:20 AM
Sunset: 04:58:04 PM
Humidity: 39%
Wind: E @ 8mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Tuesday Night
Clear. Low 37F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 07:01:25 AM
Sunset: 04:57:25 PM
Humidity: 36%
Wind: S @ 12mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Wednesday Night
Clear skies. Low 39F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 07:02:30 AM
Sunset: 04:56:48 PM
Humidity: 43%
Wind: WSW @ 8mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Thursday Night
A few clouds. Low 36F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 20%
Sunrise: 07:03:34 AM
Sunset: 04:56:13 PM
Humidity: 51%
Wind: N @ 7mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Friday Night
Cloudy with showers. Low 34F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Chance of Rain: 50%
Sunrise: 07:04:38 AM
Sunset: 04:55:40 PM
Humidity: 55%
Wind: N @ 10mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Saturday Night
A few clouds from time to time. Low around 25F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 07:05:42 AM
Sunset: 04:55:08 PM
Humidity: 39%
Wind: NE @ 8mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Sunday Night
A few clouds from time to time. Low 26F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
