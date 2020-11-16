Footwear designer Manolo Blahnik is 78. Academy Award-winning director Kathryn Bigelow is 69. TV host Bill Nye (“Bill Nye, the Science Guy”) is 65. Actor William Fichtner (FIHK’-nuhr) is 64. Caroline Kennedy is 63. Academy Award-winning screenwriter Callie Khouri is 63. Rock musician Charlie Burchill (Simple Minds) is 61. Actor Michael Rispoli is 60. Jazz composer/big band leader Maria Schneider is 60. Former Minnesota Gov. Tim Pawlenty is 60. Rock musician Charlie Benante (Anthrax) is 58. Rock musician Mike Bordin (Faith No More) is 58. Actor Fisher Stevens is 57. Actor Robin Givens is 56. Actor Michael Vartan is 52. Actor Elizabeth Marvel is 51. Rapper Skoob (DAS EFX) is 50. Actor Kirk Acevedo is 49. Rapper Twista is 48. Actor Jaleel White is 44. Actor Arjay Smith is 37. Actor Alison Pill is 35. Actor Lashana Lynch (TV: “Still Star-Crossed”) is 33.

Tags

Recommended for you