Footwear designer Manolo Blahnik is 78. Academy Award-winning director Kathryn Bigelow is 69. TV host Bill Nye (“Bill Nye, the Science Guy”) is 65. Actor William Fichtner (FIHK’-nuhr) is 64. Caroline Kennedy is 63. Academy Award-winning screenwriter Callie Khouri is 63. Rock musician Charlie Burchill (Simple Minds) is 61. Actor Michael Rispoli is 60. Jazz composer/big band leader Maria Schneider is 60. Former Minnesota Gov. Tim Pawlenty is 60. Rock musician Charlie Benante (Anthrax) is 58. Rock musician Mike Bordin (Faith No More) is 58. Actor Fisher Stevens is 57. Actor Robin Givens is 56. Actor Michael Vartan is 52. Actor Elizabeth Marvel is 51. Rapper Skoob (DAS EFX) is 50. Actor Kirk Acevedo is 49. Rapper Twista is 48. Actor Jaleel White is 44. Actor Arjay Smith is 37. Actor Alison Pill is 35. Actor Lashana Lynch (TV: “Still Star-Crossed”) is 33.
Tags
Recommended for you
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 06:59:15 AM
Sunset: 04:58:45 PM
Humidity: 62%
Wind: E @ 9mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Monday Night
Clear skies. Low around 30F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 07:00:20 AM
Sunset: 04:58:04 PM
Humidity: 39%
Wind: E @ 8mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Tuesday Night
Clear. Low 37F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 07:01:25 AM
Sunset: 04:57:25 PM
Humidity: 36%
Wind: S @ 12mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Wednesday Night
Clear skies. Low 39F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 07:02:30 AM
Sunset: 04:56:48 PM
Humidity: 43%
Wind: WSW @ 8mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Thursday Night
A few clouds. Low 36F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 20%
Sunrise: 07:03:34 AM
Sunset: 04:56:13 PM
Humidity: 51%
Wind: N @ 7mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Friday Night
Cloudy with showers. Low 34F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Chance of Rain: 50%
Sunrise: 07:04:38 AM
Sunset: 04:55:40 PM
Humidity: 55%
Wind: N @ 10mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Saturday Night
A few clouds from time to time. Low around 25F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 07:05:42 AM
Sunset: 04:55:08 PM
Humidity: 39%
Wind: NE @ 8mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Sunday Night
A few clouds from time to time. Low 26F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Upcoming Events
-
Nov 17
-
Nov 18
-
Nov 18
-
Nov 18
-
Nov 19