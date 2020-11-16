Recording executive Berry Gordy Jr. is 91. Former Sen. Gary Hart, D-Colo., is 84. U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross is 83. Singer-songwriter Bruce Channel is 80. Singer Randy Newman is 77. CBS News correspondent Susan Spencer is 74. Movie director Joe Dante is 73. Former “Late Show” orchestra leader Paul Shaffer is 71. Actor Ed Harris is 70. Former NASA astronaut Barbara Morgan is 69. Actor S. Epatha (eh-PAY’-thah) Merkerson is 68. Former Homeland Security Secretary Michael Chertoff is 67. Country singer Kristine Arnold (Sweethearts of the Rodeo) is 64. Actor Judd Nelson is 61. Movie director Alfonso Cuaron (kwahr-OHN’) is 59. Rock musician Matt Cameron is 58. Actor Jane Sibbett is 58. Comedian Jon Stewart is 58. Actor Garcelle Beauvais (gar-SEHL’ boh-VAY’) is 54. Actor/comedian Stephnie (cq) Weir is 53. Rhythm-and-blues singer Dawn Robinson is 52. Actor Gina Tognoni is 47. Hip-hop musician apl.de.ap (Black Eyed Peas) is 46. Actor Malcolm Goodwin is 45. Actor Ryan Kwanten is 44. Actor Aimee Garcia is 42. Rapper Chamillionaire is 41. Actor Daniel Henney is 41. Rock musician Rostam Batmanglij (bot-man-GLEESH’) is 37. Rock singer-keyboardist Tyler Glenn (Neon Trees) is 37. Actor Mary Elizabeth Winstead is 36. R&B singer Trey Songz is 36. NHL goalie Marc-Andre Fleury (marhk-ahn-dray FLOOR’-ee) is 36. Actor Scarlett Pomers is 32. Actor-rapper Bryshere Gray is 27.
Tags
Recommended for you
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 06:59:12 AM
Sunset: 04:58:53 PM
Humidity: 60%
Wind: E @ 8mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Monday Night
Clear skies. Low near 30F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 07:00:17 AM
Sunset: 04:58:12 PM
Humidity: 39%
Wind: E @ 8mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Tuesday Night
A mostly clear sky. Low 37F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 07:01:22 AM
Sunset: 04:57:33 PM
Humidity: 36%
Wind: S @ 11mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Wednesday Night
Mainly clear. Low 38F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 07:02:26 AM
Sunset: 04:56:56 PM
Humidity: 43%
Wind: WSW @ 9mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Thursday Night
Partly cloudy skies. Low 36F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 20%
Sunrise: 07:03:31 AM
Sunset: 04:56:21 PM
Humidity: 51%
Wind: N @ 7mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Friday Night
Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 34F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Chance of Rain: 50%
Sunrise: 07:04:35 AM
Sunset: 04:55:48 PM
Humidity: 55%
Wind: N @ 10mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Saturday Night
A few clouds from time to time. Low near 25F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 07:05:38 AM
Sunset: 04:55:17 PM
Humidity: 39%
Wind: NE @ 8mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Sunday Night
A few clouds. Low 26F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Upcoming Events
-
Nov 17
-
Nov 18
-
Nov 18
-
Nov 18
-
Nov 19