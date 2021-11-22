Recording executive Berry Gordy Jr. is 92. Former Sen. Gary Hart, D-Colo., is 85. Former U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross is 84. Singer-songwriter Bruce Channel is 81. Singer Randy Newman is 78. CBS News correspondent Susan Spencer is 75. Movie director Joe Dante is 74. Former “Late Show” orchestra leader Paul Shaffer is 72. Actor Ed Harris is 71. Former NASA astronaut Barbara Morgan is 70. Actor S. Epatha (eh-PAY’-thah) Merkerson is 69. Former Homeland Security Secretary Michael Chertoff is 68. Country singer Kristine Arnold (Sweethearts of the Rodeo) is 65. Actor Judd Nelson is 62. Movie director Alfonso Cuaron (kwahr-OHN’) is 60. Rock musician Matt Cameron is 59. Actor Jane Sibbett is 59. Comedian Jon Stewart is 59. Actor Garcelle Beauvais (gar-SEHL’ boh-VAY’) is 55. Actor/comedian Stephnie (cq) Weir is 54. R&B singer Dawn Robinson is 53. Actor Gina Tognoni is 48. Hip-hop musician apl.de.ap (Black Eyed Peas) is 47. Actor Malcolm Goodwin is 46. Actor Ryan Kwanten is 45. Actor Aimee Garcia is 43. Rapper Chamillionaire is 42. Actor Daniel Henney is 42. Rock musician Rostam Batmanglij (baht-man-GLEESH’) is 38. Rock singer-keyboardist Tyler Glenn (Neon Trees) is 38. Actor Mary Elizabeth Winstead is 37. R&B singer Trey Songz is 37. NHL goalie Marc-Andre Fleury (marhk-ahn-dray FLOOR’-ee) is 37. Actor Scarlett Pomers is 33. Actor-rapper Bryshere Gray is 28.
