Actor Harris Yulin is 85. Actor Chris Robinson is 84. Actor Elke Sommer is 82. Singer Art Garfunkel is 81. Singer Peter Noone is 75. TV personality Kris Jenner is 67. Actor Nestor Serrano is 67. Actor-comedian Mo Gaffney is 64. Actor Robert Patrick is 64. Singer Bryan Adams is 63. Actor Tilda Swinton is 62. Actor Michael Gaston is 60. Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid is 59. Actor Tatum O’Neal is 59. Actor Andrea McArdle is 59. Rock singer Angelo Moore (Fishbone) is 57. Actor Judy Reyes is 55. Actor Seth Gilliam is 54. Rock musician Mark Hunter (James) is 54. Actor Sam Rockwell is 54. Actor Corin Nemec is 51. Rock musician Jonny Greenwood (Radiohead) is 51. Country singer-musician Ryan Adams is 48. Actor Sam Page is 47. Actor Sebastian Arcelus is 46. Actor Luke Hemsworth is 42. Actor Annet Mahendru (MAH’-hehn-droo) is 37. Rock musician Kevin Jonas (The Jonas Brothers) is 35. Actor Landon Gimenez is 19.
- Le Rouge on Main to become Bistro 317 under original owner
- Fire at Fruita pet business leaves several animals dead
- Fruita's state softball bid on hold
- 3CD campaigns turning nasty
- More dogs dead stemming from Fruita fire
- County TABOR checks in mail
- Reunited and ready to get back on the trail
- F 1/2 Parkway highlights proposed 2023 capital budget
- Man dies after being struck by train in Grand Junction
- Fruita, Central, Palisade win marching band titles
Chance of Rain: 4%
Sunrise: 07:35:37 AM
Sunset: 06:20:10 PM
Humidity: 67%
Wind: NW @ 6 mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Wednesday Night
Evening rain followed by a mix of rain and snow showers overnight. Low 33F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 60%.
Chance of Rain: 7%
Sunrise: 07:36:42 AM
Sunset: 06:18:55 PM
Humidity: 61%
Wind: NNW @ 11 mph
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Thursday Night
A mostly clear sky. Low 27F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 3%
Sunrise: 07:37:46 AM
Sunset: 06:17:42 PM
Humidity: 55%
Wind: ESE @ 9 mph
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Friday Night
Clear to partly cloudy. Low near 30F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 3%
Sunrise: 07:38:51 AM
Sunset: 06:16:30 PM
Humidity: 52%
Wind: ESE @ 7 mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy skies. Low 32F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 2%
Sunrise: 07:39:56 AM
Sunset: 06:15:19 PM
Humidity: 49%
Wind: ESE @ 6 mph
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Sunday Night
Clear. Low 33F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 3%
Sunrise: 07:41:01 AM
Sunset: 06:14:10 PM
Humidity: 51%
Wind: SE @ 7 mph
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Monday Night
A mostly clear sky. Low near 35F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 3%
Sunrise: 07:42:06 AM
Sunset: 06:13:02 PM
Humidity: 44%
Wind: SSE @ 10 mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low around 40F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
