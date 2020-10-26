Former U.S. Sen. Rudy Boschwitz, R-Minn., is 90. Actor Barry Newman is 82. Actor Dakin Matthews is 80. Singer Johnny Rivers is 78. Former supermodel Jean Shrimpton is 78. Singer-songwriter Joni Mitchell is 77. Former CIA Director David Petraeus is 68. Jazz singer Rene Marie is 65. Actor Christopher Knight (TV: “The Brady Bunch”) is 63. Rock musician Tommy Thayer (KISS) is 60. Actor Julie Pinson is 53. Rock musician Greg Tribbett (Mudvayne) is 52. Actor Michelle Clunie is 51. Documentary filmmaker Morgan Spurlock is 50. Actor Christopher Daniel Barnes is 48. Actors Jeremy and Jason London are 48. Actor Yunjin Kim is 47. Actor Adam DeVine is 37. Rock musician Zach Myers (Shinedown) is 37. Actor Lucas Neff is 35. Rapper Tinie (TY’-nee) Tempah is 32. Rock singer Lorde is 24.

Tags

Recommended for you