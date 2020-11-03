Baseball Hall of Famer Whitey Herzog is 89. Actor Charlie Robinson is 75. Movie director Bille August is 72. Actor Robert David Hall is 72. Actor Lou Ferrigno is 69. Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, is 68. Gospel singer Donnie McClurkin is 61. Rock musician Dee Plakas (L7) is 60. Actor Ion Overman is 51. Rapper Pepa (Salt-N-Pepa) is 56. Rapper Scarface (Geto Boys) is 50. Blues singer Susan Tedeschi (teh-DEHS’-kee) is 50. Actor Jason Antoon is 49. Actor Eric Dane is 48. Singer Nick Lachey (98 Degrees) is 47. Country musician Barry Knox (Parmalee) is 43. Rhythm-and-blues singer Sisqo (Dru Hill) is 42. Country singer Corey Smith is 41. Country singer Chris Lane is 36. Actor Emily Tyra is 33. Actor Nikki Blonsky is 32. Actor-model Analeigh (AH’-nuh-lee) Tipton is 32.
Tags
Recommended for you
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 06:43:49 AM
Sunset: 05:11:18 PM
Humidity: 54%
Wind: E @ 7mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Monday Night
Partly cloudy skies. Low around 40F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 06:44:55 AM
Sunset: 05:10:14 PM
Humidity: 33%
Wind: SSW @ 6mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Tuesday Night
A few clouds. Low 41F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 06:46:01 AM
Sunset: 05:09:11 PM
Humidity: 40%
Wind: SW @ 6mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Wednesday Night
Clear. Low around 40F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 06:47:07 AM
Sunset: 05:08:09 PM
Humidity: 40%
Wind: SE @ 7mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Thursday Night
A few clouds overnight. Low 44F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 06:48:13 AM
Sunset: 05:07:09 PM
Humidity: 32%
Wind: SSE @ 13mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Friday Night
Partly cloudy. Low 52F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of Rain: 60%
Sunrise: 06:49:19 AM
Sunset: 05:06:11 PM
Humidity: 45%
Wind: S @ 22mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Saturday Night
A few clouds from time to time. Low around 30F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of Rain: 20%
Sunrise: 06:50:25 AM
Sunset: 05:05:15 PM
Humidity: 41%
Wind: SSW @ 9mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Sunday Night
Mostly cloudy skies with a few snow showers late. Low 28F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 30%.
Upcoming Events
-
Nov 3
-
Nov 3
-
Nov 4
-
Nov 4
-
Nov 5