Actor Loretta Swit is 83. Rhythm-and-blues singer Harry Elston (Friends of Distinction) is 82. Blues singer Delbert McClinton is 80. Former first lady Laura Bush is 74. Actor Ivonne Coll is 73. Actor Markie Post is 70. Rock singer-musician Chris Difford (Squeeze) is 66. Country singer Kim Forester (The Forester Sisters) is 60. Actor-comedian Kathy Griffin is 60. Actor Ralph Macchio is 59. “Survivor” host Jeff Probst is 59. Saxophonist Tim Burton is 57. Actor Matthew McConaughey is 51. Rapper-producer Sean “Puffy” Combs is 51. Talk show host Bethenny Frankel is 50. Actor Anthony Ruivivar is 50. Soul/jazz singer Gregory Porter is 49. Rhythm-and-blues singer Shawn Rivera (Az Yet) is 49. Celebrity chef Curtis Stone is 45. Actor Heather Tom is 45. Rhythm-and-blues/gospel singer George Huff is 40. Actor Emme Rylan is 40. Actor Chris Greene (Film: “Loving”) is 38.
Tags
Recommended for you
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 07:36:10 AM
Sunset: 06:19:32 PM
Humidity: 57%
Wind: E @ 10mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Monday Night
Clear skies. Near record low temperatures. Low around 10F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 07:37:15 AM
Sunset: 06:18:18 PM
Humidity: 50%
Wind: SSE @ 8mph
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Tuesday Night
A mostly clear sky. Low 21F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 07:38:19 AM
Sunset: 06:17:05 PM
Humidity: 52%
Wind: SSW @ 6mph
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Wednesday Night
Clear. Low 28F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 07:39:24 AM
Sunset: 06:15:54 PM
Humidity: 51%
Wind: E @ 7mph
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Thursday Night
Clear skies. Low 29F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 07:40:29 AM
Sunset: 06:14:43 PM
Humidity: 48%
Wind: NNE @ 6mph
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Friday Night
Clear skies. Low 32F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 07:41:35 AM
Sunset: 06:13:35 PM
Humidity: 43%
Wind: NE @ 6mph
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Saturday Night
Clear. Low 33F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 06:42:40 AM
Sunset: 05:12:27 PM
Humidity: 37%
Wind: NE @ 6mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Sunday Night
Clear. Low 31F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Upcoming Events
-
Oct 27
-
Oct 27
-
Oct 28
-
Oct 29
-
Oct 29