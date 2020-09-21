Former President Jimmy Carter is 96. Actor-singer Julie Andrews is 85. Actor Stella Stevens is 82. Rock musician Jerry Martini (Sly and the Family Stone) is 77. Baseball Hall-of-Famer Rod Carew is 75. Jazz musician Dave Holland is 74. Actor Yvette Freeman is 70. Actor Randy Quaid is 70. Rhythm-and-blues singer Howard Hewett is 65. Former British Prime Minister Theresa May is 64. Alt-country-rock musician Tim O’Reagan (The Jayhawks) is 62. Singer Youssou N’Dour is 61. Actor Esai Morales is 58. Retired MLB All-Star Mark McGwire is 57. Actor Christopher Titus is 56. Actor-model Cindy Margolis is 55. Producer John Ridley is 55. Rock singer-musician Kevin Griffin (Better Than Ezra) is 52. Actor Zach Galifianakis is 51. Singer Keith Duffy is 46. Actor Sherri Saum is 46. Actor Katie Aselton is 42. Actor Sarah Drew is 40. Actor Carly Hughes is 38. Actor-comedian Beck Bennett is 36. Actor Jurnee Smollett-Bell is 34. Actor Brie Larson is 31. Singer/songwriter Jade Bird is 23. Actor Priah Ferguson is 14. Actor Jack Stanton is 12.
Tags
Recommended for you
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 07:02:28 AM
Sunset: 07:10:21 PM
Humidity: 52%
Wind: ESE @ 8mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy skies. Low near 55F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 07:03:24 AM
Sunset: 07:08:43 PM
Humidity: 34%
Wind: SSW @ 8mph
UV Index: 6 High
Wednesday Night
A mostly clear sky. Low around 55F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 07:04:20 AM
Sunset: 07:07:05 PM
Humidity: 23%
Wind: S @ 10mph
UV Index: 6 High
Thursday Night
Clear. Low 57F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 07:05:15 AM
Sunset: 07:05:28 PM
Humidity: 19%
Wind: SW @ 11mph
UV Index: 6 High
Friday Night
Clear. Low around 55F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 07:06:12 AM
Sunset: 07:03:51 PM
Humidity: 21%
Wind: SW @ 8mph
UV Index: 6 High
Saturday Night
Clear skies. Low 54F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 07:07:08 AM
Sunset: 07:02:13 PM
Humidity: 25%
Wind: ESE @ 7mph
UV Index: 6 High
Sunday Night
Clear. Low around 55F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 07:08:04 AM
Sunset: 07:00:37 PM
Humidity: 25%
Wind: ENE @ 8mph
UV Index: 6 High
Monday Night
Clear skies. Low near 55F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Upcoming Events
-
Sep 22
-
Sep 22
-
Sep 23
-
Sep 23
-
Sep 24