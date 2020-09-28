Former Illinois Sen. Adlai Stevenson III is 90. Actor Peter Coyote is 79. Entertainer Ben Vereen is 74. Actor Charles Dance is 74. Rock singer-musician Cyril Neville (The Neville Brothers) is 72. Actor Jessica Harper is 71. Author Nora Roberts (aka “J.D. Robb”) is 70. Singer-musician Midge Ure is 67. Rock singer David Lee Roth is 66. Actor J. Eddie Peck is 62. Country singer Tanya Tucker is 62. Actor Julia Sweeney is 61. Actor Bradley Whitford is 61. Musician Martin Kemp is 59. Actor Jodi Benson is 59. Rock musician Jim Glennie (James) is 57. Actor Rebecca Pidgeon is 55. Rock musician Mike Malinin (mah-LIHN’-ihn) (Goo Goo Dolls) is 53. Pro Football Hall of Famer Brett Favre is 51. Actor Manu Bennett is 51. Actor Joelle Carter is 51. Actor Wendi McLendon-Covey is 51. Actor/TV host Mario Lopez is 47. Retired race car driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. is 46. Actor Jodi Lyn O’Keefe is 42. Singer Mya is 41. Actor Dan Stevens is 38. Singer Cherie is 36. MLB outfielder Andrew McCutchen is 34. Actor Rose McIver is 32. Actor Aimee Teegarden is 31.
