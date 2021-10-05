Actor Peter Coyote is 80. Entertainer Ben Vereen is 75. Actor Charles Dance is 75. Rock singer-musician Cyril Neville (The Neville Brothers) is 73. Actor Jessica Harper is 72. Author Nora Roberts (aka “J.D. Robb”) is 71. Singer-musician Midge Ure is 68. Rock singer David Lee Roth is 67. Actor J. Eddie Peck is 63. Country singer Tanya Tucker is 63. Actor Julia Sweeney is 62. Actor Bradley Whitford is 62. Musician Martin Kemp is 60. Actor Jodi Benson is 60. Rock musician Jim Glennie (James) is 58. Actor Rebecca Pidgeon is 56. California Gov. Gavin Newsom is 54. Rock musician Mike Malinin (mah-LIHN’-ihn) (Goo Goo Dolls) is 54. Pro Football Hall of Famer Brett Favre is 52. Actor Manu Bennett is 52. Actor Joelle Carter is 52. Actor Wendi McLendon-Covey is 52. Actor/TV host Mario Lopez is 48. Retired race car driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. is 47. Actor Jodi Lyn O’Keefe is 43. Singer Mya is 42. Actor Dan Stevens is 39. Singer Cherie is 37. MLB outfielder Andrew McCutchen is 35. Actor Rose McIver is 33. Actor Aimee Teegarden is 32.
Chance of Rain: 63%
Sunrise: 07:14:31 AM
Sunset: 06:49:52 PM
Humidity: 68%
Wind: E @ 11mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Tuesday Night
Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 54F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Chance of Rain: 40%
Sunrise: 07:15:29 AM
Sunset: 06:48:18 PM
Humidity: 62%
Wind: SSW @ 11mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 49F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 4%
Sunrise: 07:16:27 AM
Sunset: 06:46:45 PM
Humidity: 52%
Wind: S @ 10mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Thursday Night
Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 52F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 24%
Sunrise: 07:17:26 AM
Sunset: 06:45:13 PM
Humidity: 50%
Wind: SSW @ 12mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Friday Night
Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 51F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Chance of Rain: 24%
Sunrise: 07:18:25 AM
Sunset: 06:43:41 PM
Humidity: 66%
Wind: WSW @ 10mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Saturday Night
A few clouds. Low 43F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 15%
Sunrise: 07:19:25 AM
Sunset: 06:42:09 PM
Humidity: 61%
Wind: SSW @ 8mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Sunday Night
A mostly clear sky. Low around 40F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 12%
Sunrise: 07:20:24 AM
Sunset: 06:40:39 PM
Humidity: 47%
Wind: S @ 9mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Monday Night
A few clouds from time to time. Low around 45F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph.