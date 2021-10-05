Former U.S. Defense Secretary William Perry is 94. Actor Amitabh Bachchan is 79. Country singer Gene Watson is 78. Singer Daryl Hall (Hall and Oates) is 75. Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., is 71. R&B musician Andrew Woolfolk is 71. Actor-director Catlin Adams is 71. Country singer Paulette Carlson is 70. Original MTV VJ Mark Goodman is 69. Actor David Morse is 68. Actor Stephen Spinella is 65. Actor-writer-comedian Dawn French is 64. Pro and College Football Hall of Famer Steve Young is 60. Actor Joan Cusack is 59. Rock musician Scott Johnson (Gin Blossoms) is 59. Comedy writer and TV host Michael J. Nelson is 57. Actor Sean Patrick Flanery is 56. Actor Lennie James is 56. College Football Hall of Famer and former NFL player Chris Spielman is 56. Country singer-songwriter Todd Snider is 55. Actor-comedian Artie Lange is 54. Actor Jane Krakowski is 53. Actor Andrea Navedo is 52. Actor Constance Zimmer is 51. Rapper MC Lyte is 51. Bluegrass musician Leigh Gibson (The Gibson Brothers) is 50. Figure skater Kyoko Ina is 49. Actor Darien Sills-Evans is 47. Actor/writer Nat Faxon is 46. Actor Emily Deschanel is 45. Actor Matt Bomer is 44. Actor Trevor Donovan is 43. Actor Robert Christopher Riley is 41. Actor Michelle Trachtenberg is 36. Actor Lucy Griffiths is 35. Golfer Michelle Wie is 32. Rapper Cardi B is 29.

