Former U.S. Defense Secretary William Perry is 94. Actor Amitabh Bachchan is 79. Country singer Gene Watson is 78. Singer Daryl Hall (Hall and Oates) is 75. Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., is 71. R&B musician Andrew Woolfolk is 71. Actor-director Catlin Adams is 71. Country singer Paulette Carlson is 70. Original MTV VJ Mark Goodman is 69. Actor David Morse is 68. Actor Stephen Spinella is 65. Actor-writer-comedian Dawn French is 64. Pro and College Football Hall of Famer Steve Young is 60. Actor Joan Cusack is 59. Rock musician Scott Johnson (Gin Blossoms) is 59. Comedy writer and TV host Michael J. Nelson is 57. Actor Sean Patrick Flanery is 56. Actor Lennie James is 56. College Football Hall of Famer and former NFL player Chris Spielman is 56. Country singer-songwriter Todd Snider is 55. Actor-comedian Artie Lange is 54. Actor Jane Krakowski is 53. Actor Andrea Navedo is 52. Actor Constance Zimmer is 51. Rapper MC Lyte is 51. Bluegrass musician Leigh Gibson (The Gibson Brothers) is 50. Figure skater Kyoko Ina is 49. Actor Darien Sills-Evans is 47. Actor/writer Nat Faxon is 46. Actor Emily Deschanel is 45. Actor Matt Bomer is 44. Actor Trevor Donovan is 43. Actor Robert Christopher Riley is 41. Actor Michelle Trachtenberg is 36. Actor Lucy Griffiths is 35. Golfer Michelle Wie is 32. Rapper Cardi B is 29.
Chance of Rain: 63%
Sunrise: 07:14:31 AM
Sunset: 06:49:52 PM
Humidity: 68%
Wind: E @ 11mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Tuesday Night
Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 54F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Chance of Rain: 40%
Sunrise: 07:15:29 AM
Sunset: 06:48:18 PM
Humidity: 62%
Wind: SSW @ 11mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 49F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 4%
Sunrise: 07:16:27 AM
Sunset: 06:46:45 PM
Humidity: 52%
Wind: S @ 10mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Thursday Night
Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 52F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 24%
Sunrise: 07:17:26 AM
Sunset: 06:45:13 PM
Humidity: 50%
Wind: SSW @ 12mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Friday Night
Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 51F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Chance of Rain: 24%
Sunrise: 07:18:25 AM
Sunset: 06:43:41 PM
Humidity: 66%
Wind: WSW @ 10mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Saturday Night
A few clouds. Low 43F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 15%
Sunrise: 07:19:25 AM
Sunset: 06:42:09 PM
Humidity: 61%
Wind: SSW @ 8mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Sunday Night
A mostly clear sky. Low around 40F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 12%
Sunrise: 07:20:24 AM
Sunset: 06:40:39 PM
Humidity: 47%
Wind: S @ 9mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Monday Night
A few clouds from time to time. Low around 45F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph.