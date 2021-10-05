Gospel singer Shirley Caesar is 84. Actor Melinda Dillon is 82. Singer-musician Paul Simon is 80. Musician Robert Lamm (Chicago) is 77. Country singer Lacy J. Dalton is 75. Actor Demond Wilson is 75. Singer-musician Sammy Hagar is 74. Pop singer John Ford Coley is 73. Actor John Lone is 69. Model Beverly Johnson is 69. Producer-writer Chris Carter is 65. Actor and former NBA star Reggie Theus (THEE’-us) is 64. Sen. Maria Cantwell, D-Wash., is 63. R&B singer Cherrelle is 62. Singer/TV personality Marie Osmond is 62. Rock singer Joey Belladonna is 61. Former White House press secretary Ari Fleischer is 61. NBA coach Doc Rivers is 60. Actor T’Keyah Crystal Keymah (tuh-KEE’-ah KRYS’-tal kee-MAH’) is 59. College and Pro Football Hall of Famer Jerry Rice is 59. Actor Christopher Judge is 57. Actor Matt Walsh is 57. Actor Reginald Ballard is 56. Actor Kate Walsh is 54. R&B musician Jeff Allen (Mint Condition) is 53. Actor Tisha Campbell-Martin is 53. Classical singer Carlos Marin (Il Divo) is 53. Olympic silver medal figure skater Nancy Kerrigan is 52. Country singer Rhett Akins is 52. Classical crossover singer Paul Potts is 51. TV personality Billy Bush is 50. Actor Sacha Baron Cohen is 50. R&B singers Brandon and Brian Casey (Jagged Edge) are 46. Actor Kiele Sanchez is 45. Former NBA All-Star Paul Pierce is 44. DJ Vice is 43. Singer Ashanti (ah-SHAHN’-tee) is 41. R&B singer Lumidee is 41. Christian rock singer Jon Micah Sumrall (Kutless) is 41. Olympic gold medal swimmer Ian Thorpe is 39. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., is 32. Actor Caleb McLaughlin (TV: “Stranger Things”) is 20.
