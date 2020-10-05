Singer Barry McGuire is 85. Actor Linda Lavin is 83. Rock musician Don Stevenson (Moby Grape) is 78. Baseball Hall of Famer Jim Palmer is 75. Singer-musician Richard Carpenter is 74. Actor Victor Banerjee is 74. Former tennis player Roscoe Tanner is 69. Singer Tito Jackson is 67. Actor-comedian Larry Miller is 67. Actor Jere Burns is 66. Movie director Mira Nair is 63. Britain’s Duchess of York, Sarah Ferguson, is 61. Chef Emeril Lagasse (EM’-ur-ul leh-GAH’-see) is 61. Actor Tanya Roberts is 61. Rock musician Mark Reznicek (REHZ’-nih-chehk) is 58. Singer Eric Benet (beh-NAY’) is 54. Actor Vanessa Marcil is 52. Singer-actor-TV host Paige Davis is 51. Country singer Kimberly Schlapman (Little Big Town) is 51. Actor Dominic West is 51. Rhythm-and-blues singer Ginuwine (JIHN’-yoo-wyn) is 50. Actor Devon Gummersall is 42. Actor Chris Olivero is 41. Christian singer-actor Jaci (JAK’-ee) Velasquez is 41. Actor Brandon Jay McLaren is 40. Rhythm-and-blues singer Keyshia Cole is 39. Actor Vincent Martella is 28. Actor Bailee Madison is 21.

