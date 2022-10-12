Actor-producer Tony Anthony is 85. Actor Barry Corbin is 82. Sportscaster Tim McCarver is 81. Rock musician C.F. Turner (Bachman-Turner Overdrive) is 79. Actor Suzanne Somers is 76. Rock singer-musician Bob Weir is 75. Producer-director David Zucker is 75. Record company executive Jim Ed Norman is 74. Actor Daniel Gerroll is 71. Actor Martha Smith is 70. Comedian-actor Andy Kindler is 66. Actor-director Tim Robbins is 64. Actor-musician Gary Kemp is 63. Singer-musician Bob Mould is 62. Actor Randy Vasquez is 61. Rock musician Flea (Red Hot Chili Peppers) is 60. Movie director Kenneth Lonergan is 60. Actor Christian Stolte is 60. Actor Todd Stashwick is 54. Actor Terri J. Vaughn is 53. Singer Wendy Wilson (Wilson Phillips) is 53. Rock singer Chad Gray (Mudvayne) is 51. Actor Paul Sparks is 51. Actor Kellie Martin is 47. Singer John Mayer is 45. Actor Jeremy Jackson is 42. Actor Caterina Scorsone is 42. Actor Brea Grant is 41. U.S. Olympic and retired WNBA basketball star Sue Bird is 41. Actor Kyler Pettis is 30. Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper is 30. Tennis star Naomi Osaka is 25.
Online Poll
Most Popular
Articles
- Poll shows Frisch closing in on Boebert
- Fruita beats Grand Junction, plays for injured teammate
- Arrest made in North Avenue business shooting
- Scene change: Delta’s historic Egyptian Theater gains new owner, renewed vision
- Motorcycle parts manufacturer relocating to Grand Junction from Colorado Springs
- Noise from lightning-delayed rock concert sparks complaints
- Police: North Ave. shooting arose from verbal altercation
- County opts out of state family leave law
- Owners eager to rebrand GJ Rockies
- Nine arrested in Rifle in suspected drug ring
Images
Videos
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 07:20:09 AM
Sunset: 06:41:02 PM
Humidity: 46%
Wind: ESE @ 6 mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Tuesday Night
Clear skies. Low near 45F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 07:21:09 AM
Sunset: 06:39:32 PM
Humidity: 30%
Wind: SSE @ 9 mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Wednesday Night
Clear skies. Low around 45F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 07:22:09 AM
Sunset: 06:38:03 PM
Humidity: 29%
Wind: SSE @ 7 mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Thursday Night
Clear skies. Low 43F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 07:23:09 AM
Sunset: 06:36:35 PM
Humidity: 28%
Wind: SSE @ 8 mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Friday Night
Clear. Low 46F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 07:24:10 AM
Sunset: 06:35:07 PM
Humidity: 25%
Wind: SE @ 8 mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Saturday Night
Clear skies. Low near 45F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 1%
Sunrise: 07:25:11 AM
Sunset: 06:33:40 PM
Humidity: 28%
Wind: SE @ 8 mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy. Low around 45F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 4%
Sunrise: 07:26:12 AM
Sunset: 06:32:15 PM
Humidity: 37%
Wind: SE @ 8 mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Monday Night
Clear to partly cloudy. Low around 45F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.